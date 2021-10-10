Chris Pratt will be Mario in the Super Mario Bros movie; there is already a release date

The Nintendo Direct didn’t just talk about video games. What happens is that Shigeru Miamoto appeared to reveal that the date of Super Mario Bros already has a release date. In addition, he shared the name of those who will star in it.

According to Miyamoto, the movie of Super Mario Bros It will premiere on December 21, 2022 in the United States. The film does not yet have a release date in other parts of the world, but what it does have is a cast full of Hollywood stars such as Chris Pratt, Anya-Taylor Joy and Jack Black.

Next, we leave you to the cast of Super Mario Bros.

Chris Pratt – Mario

Anya-Raylor Joy – Peach

Jack Black – Bowser

Seth Rogen – Donkey Kong

Charlie Day – Luigi

Keegan-Michael Key― Toad

Fred Armisen― Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson― Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco – Spike

It is worth mentioning that the film of Super Mario Bros will be animated. So, you should not expect these actors to be physically on the tape, they will only lend their voice.

