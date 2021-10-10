check the result of today’s draw, Sunday, October 10, 2021

While waiting for the official result, in a few minutes we will offer you all the information about the draw for the ONCE Sueldazo and the Super Eleven today, Sunday, October 10, 2021. Good luck!

Salary Result

WELCOME ONCE









The Sueldazo is a special draw of the ONCE that takes place on Saturdays and Sundays in which bettors opt for a prize of € 5,000 per month for 20 years and € 300,000 in cash for the first prize, the five-digit number and series that matches the first extraction. However, the first draw gives out more prizes based on the number of numbers that match the winning number. These awards are stipulated by the ONCE and can be consulted on its website.

In addition, in the Sueldazo draw, four more numbers are drawn with a prize for the winners of € 2,000 per month for 10 years. These subsequent withdrawals also include 216 prizes of € 400 for participants who have the 5-digit number but do not match the series.

Super ONCE result

Super ONCE

Super Once is an ONCE lottery game that takes place every day of the week. The draw consists of a matrix of 80 numbers numbered from 1 to 80. The participant’s objective is to choose between 5 and 11 numbers from the matrix, the order of which is irrelevant.

During the draw, which takes place from Monday to Sunday at 9.15pm, a winning combination is obtained consisting of 20 numbers out of the 80. With this combination, participants will be eligible for various prizes depending on the number of correct numbers and the type of bet paid. . There are 7 types of bets depending on the number of numbers chosen: 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6 or 5.

Note: LaVanguardia.com is not responsible for errors or omissions that may exist. The only valid official list is the one provided by State Lotteries and Betting.