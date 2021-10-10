Cardi B denies rumors of plastic surgery after recent delivery

!Cardi B you know you look amazing just a month after giving birth! , and the best thing is that everything is natural! according to the star.

The rapper, who welcomed her second child with her husband Offset on September 4, denied rumors that she underwent plastic surgery after his birth.

After she made her red carpet debut after giving birth to her new baby last Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week, 28-year-old Cardi addressed the speculation on her Instagram story.

“Right now, I have incredible hips because of my beautiful son, because he was sitting so low. You know when your baby is low, your hips open up,” she said. “But everyone says, ‘Cardi, you look fit. What are you doing? Did you get a lipo? Did you have a tummy tuck?’ “

The rapper from “WAP” She said she has not had any plastic surgery and is unable to do so after her “crazy delivery.”

“You can’t have surgery after giving birth, especially me,” she said. “I lost a lot of blood, guys.”

The artist then showed her body in the mirror as she prepared for an event, wearing a top with close-fitting sweatpants.

“I like to be honest with you, and that’s because my skin is still loose. I still have a little bag in here,” she said, adding that she has “back fat” and that “my face is still so fat.” and my neck, but to hell “.

Cardi encouraged other new moms not to worry about their bodies after giving birth.









“Take your fucking time,” he said. “It is very difficult to deal with children, especially when it comes to two children after giving birth. But anyway, yeah, I look toned,” she said. “Especially when I take these paparazzi photos.”

The singer gave up plastic surgery in June 2019, after welcoming her first daughter, Kulture, and undergoing liposuction and breast augmentation less than a year later. He had initially denied that he had undergone any procedure, but acknowledged it because he does not “like to lie about things” and wanted people to understand that it is not an instant fix.

“Like when you see someone who has had a lipo, you think they just go to the doctor and like boop, you go out and you look amazing, and it really is like a very long process, recovery,” he said. “Actually, it takes a little over three or four months.”

And the rapper faced complications from the surgery, such as swelling in her legs, feet and stomach, because she was quick to act again too soon after the procedure, she said. Doctors told Cardi that she needed to take two weeks off to fully recover.