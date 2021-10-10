Camila Cabello makes history with her song Havana

October 09, 2021 – 1:10 PM
The singer originally from Cuba, Camila Cabello, is the first Latina to win a diamond record and she got it for “Havana”
The singer Camila Cabello continues to achieve success and now she has just become the first Latin artist to win with the much desired diamond disc, recognition granted by the Recording Industry Association (RIAA) to those songs or record productions that have managed to sell the quantity of ten million copies in the American market. And this milestone was achieved by his super hit “Havana”, released in 2018.
Camila was happy in her social networks by publishing several photos where she looks proud and smiling with her distinction: “I am honored to win this award and I hope it paves the way for many more amazing Latinx artists !! Thanks to my amazing co-authors and producers Frank Dukes, Ali Tamposi, Andrew Watt, Pharrell, Lou Bell, Brian Lee, Starrah and Young Thug for being my collaborators on this. And thanks to my amazing fans, I love you. “, the singer expressed on her Instagram account.
It should be remembered that rapper Cardi B has a Dominican family and speaks Spanish perfectly and it could be said that she was the first Latin interpreter to exceed ten million units sold with ‘Bodak Yellow’, but she was born in the New York neighborhood of the Bronx.
Camila regrets something about her relationship with Shawn Mendes
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes may be one of the most successful and stable couples in show business today, that’s why no one can imagine that there is an obstacle between them.
Hair recently gave an interview to the magazine “Glamor” and there he referred to a particular point that he feels as negative: the bad comments that there are on social networks about his courtship with the Canadian artist and that have a great impact. “When there are negative things, it will affect you. So yeah, that’s very, very challenging,” said the singer.
But everything indicates that the couple has already found a way to deal with those situations that even affect their mental health and is nothing more than therapy. “For better or for worse, we are very transparent with each other. I think that’s why we can trust each other so much, because it’s a very three-dimensional human relationship.”Camila explained.
SOURCE: With information from various media.