Camila Cabello makes history with her song Havana

It should be remembered that rapper Cardi B has a Dominican family and speaks Spanish perfectly and it could be said that she was the first Latin interpreter to exceed ten million units sold with ‘Bodak Yellow’, but she was born in the New York neighborhood of the Bronx.

Camila regrets something about her relationship with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes may be one of the most successful and stable couples in show business today, that’s why no one can imagine that there is an obstacle between them.

Hair recently gave an interview to the magazine “Glamor” and there he referred to a particular point that he feels as negative: the bad comments that there are on social networks about his courtship with the Canadian artist and that have a great impact. “When there are negative things, it will affect you. So yeah, that’s very, very challenging,” said the singer.

But everything indicates that the couple has already found a way to deal with those situations that even affect their mental health and is nothing more than therapy. “For better or for worse, we are very transparent with each other. I think that’s why we can trust each other so much, because it’s a very three-dimensional human relationship.”Camila explained.