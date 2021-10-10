Camila Cabello becomes the first Latina to win a diamond record

Camila Cabello became the first latina outside the United States to win a diamond disc, a coveted recognition that is granted by the Association of the Recording Industry (RIAA) to those songs or albums that have managed to sell ten million copies.

The song that achieved great success in the artist’s career is the song “Havana”, a song that was released in 2018. For her part, the famous shared several photos on her Instagram social profile to show off her recognition with her fans. that he received for his music.

On The Truth News We share that Camila surprised at the MTV VMAs 2021 with the interpretation of her recent song “Don’t Go Yet”. The artist wasted sensuality on the awards stage; his wardrobe and his great talent conquered the fans.

Camila Cabello shows off diamond disc

Camila boasts recognition for “Havana”

In the photographs that the famous shared on her official Instagram account, it can be seen that she was very happy and smiling for having received the diamond disc, which caused various messages of congratulations from her fans.

The singer commented in the publication: “I am honored that the single has won a diamond record and I hope this serves to pave the way for many Latin artists.” The artist expressed.









It is worth mentioning that Cardi B is actually the first Latin singer to exceed ten million units sold by Bodak Yellow. While the song “Havana” is part of Camila’s solo album, as we remember that it belonged to the Fifth Harmony group.

And is that, former President Barack Obama included the theme in his list of favorite songs in 2018, which is why Camila did not hesitate to share her emotion on social networks and commented that she could not believe that Obama said that “Havana” in one of your favorite songs.

How did Camila Cabello become famous?

Camila boasts to her fans that she received a diamond disc

The singer achieved popularity in the music industry during her participation in the group Fifth Harmony, where she made her great talent known, but after a time in the group, she decided to start her solo career and since then she has achieved great success.

At 24 years of age, the singer Camila Cabello has obtained several awards for her music, but recently she announced that she received the diamond album for the song “Havana”, one of the songs most listened to by fans.

