Cameron Díaz and Drew Barrymore show off their natural beauty in their 40s

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Díaz demonstrated the importance of natural beauty and accepting age.

At a time when it is increasingly common to have countless surgeries and treatments to avoid the passage of time, it seems disruptive that a couple of Hollywood celebrities decided to show off their wrinkles and their age, just as they did. Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz.

The actresses, who have been friends for years, are one of the few celebrities who decided to accept their age and not resort to plastic surgery to always look young and now, they are also the ones who proudly show off on Instagram without filters.

Drew Barrymore shared a photo of her next to Cameron Díaz that has been applauded by many for showing herself as they are: without retouching or anything that hides her true age. Drew, 46, and Cameron, 49.

In the photo they look happy, with normal signs of age in any woman her age: a little crow's feet in the eyes, a marked corner of the lips and a much more mature face.









The image has been applauded for the naturalness of both and for being an inspiration for women to accept and embrace aging in a good way and as it is, a natural process.