Bye Ben Affleck: Ana de Armas is caught for the first time with her new boyfriend

The pandemic generated by the coronavirus not only brought chaos at the health level, but also at the love level. It is that 2020 generated the breakup of one of the couples most loved by Hollywood: Ana de Armas and Ben affleck. And some time later, with Affleck reconciled with Jennifer López, the Cuban actress was photographed with her new partner.

The new boyfriend of the protagonist of the latest film in the James Bond saga, under the name No Time to Die, is nothing more and nothing less than the Vice President of Tinder, Paul Boukadakis. Paradoxically, the recent couple matched through mutual friends and not within the dating app.

The profile of Ben Affleck’s former partner is totally discreet, a parallel that we can see in Alex Rodríguez, formerly in love with JLo. Contrary to what Affleck and López do, Ana de Armas She remains secretive about her romantic situation, so the paparazzi who took the photo between her and the Vice President of Tinder must have worked more than necessary. They were both caught at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport.

Source: Instagram Ana de Armas

Cinematographically, Ana de Armas is going through its prime. In addition to the 007 film, the Cuban has starred in the successful Netflix film The Night Worker; and also Between razors and secrets, available on Amazon Prime Video.









Despite her successful career, the actress does not forget hers. It is that one of the main Hollywood figures had to row more than necessary in his native Cuba to later emigrate to Spain and start his cinematographic career and knows the efforts that are being made in his city to progress. Therefore, every time you return to the country, Ana de Armas up with medicines, clothing and hygiene products to help one of the communities hardest hit by the economic crisis.