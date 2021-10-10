Monday, October 11, 2021
Celebrity

Bye Ben Affleck: Ana de Armas is caught for the first time with her new boyfriend

The pandemic generated by the coronavirus not only brought chaos at the health level, but also at the love level. It is that 2020 generated the breakup of one of the couples most loved by Hollywood: Ana de Armas and Ben affleck. And some time later, with Affleck reconciled with Jennifer López, the Cuban actress was photographed with her new partner.

The new boyfriend of the protagonist of the latest film in the James Bond saga, under the name No Time to Die, is nothing more and nothing less than the Vice President of Tinder, Paul Boukadakis. Paradoxically, the recent couple matched through mutual friends and not within the dating app.

