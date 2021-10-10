Brad Pitt makes war on George Clooney and now sells coffee

On board of a motorcycle, Brad Pitt now sells coffee, this is how George Clooney competes with whom it is said, relations are tense

Aboard a motorcycle, the movie star Brad Pitt The first big promotion of De’Longhi begins, one of the most famous coffee machine brands in the world, which has decided that the actor is its image. At spot Brad Pitt is seen riding his motorcycle for a bag of unground coffee to a local, then he arrives at his fabulous house and puts the beans to make a freshly ground coffee and sits down to enjoy it. The commercial is already on the air in several countries of the world and no resources were spared for its realization. It was directed by Damien Chazelle, the same from the movie La la land, and was shot on location in Los Angeles.









Perfetto from bean to cup | Brad Pitt x De’Longhi Global Campaign

Thus Pitt enters a direct competition against George Clooney who for two decades is the image of Nespresso machines.

The situation is also reminiscent of rumors that the actors have been upset for several years and do not speak to each other. Returning to the cafe, another celebrity who will also be Catherine Zeta Jones, who will soon launch Casa Zeta-Jones Coffee.

