Sunday, October 10, 2021
Bowel cancer: new research confirms close relationship between antibiotics and tumors

By Hasan Sheikh
Unfortunately the bowel cancer It is increasingly common in the world population, being considered the second most deadly type within the cancer family. In this sense, a study supports that there is a close relationship between consuming antibiotics orally or intravenously and suffer bowel cancer that can trigger on colon cancer.

Between 2010 and 2016, the University of Umea, in Sweden, conducted a study on 40,000 patients from the Swedish Colorectal Cancer Registry and compared them with another group of 200,000 Swedes who did not have cancer. The research found that the people who took antibiotics for more than six months they could develop colon cancer ascending in 17% of cases. The risk also runs for those who take a single cycle of pills and, although the percentage is negligible, it could affect the intestinal microbiota.


