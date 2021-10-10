Bowel cancer: new research confirms close relationship between antibiotics and tumors

Unfortunately the bowel cancer It is increasingly common in the world population, being considered the second most deadly type within the cancer family. In this sense, a study supports that there is a close relationship between consuming antibiotics orally or intravenously and suffer bowel cancer that can trigger on colon cancer.

Between 2010 and 2016, the University of Umea, in Sweden, conducted a study on 40,000 patients from the Swedish Colorectal Cancer Registry and compared them with another group of 200,000 Swedes who did not have cancer. The research found that the people who took antibiotics for more than six months they could develop colon cancer ascending in 17% of cases. The risk also runs for those who take a single cycle of pills and, although the percentage is negligible, it could affect the intestinal microbiota.

Related news

One of the main results reflected in the study is that taking antibiotics increases the risk of bowel cancer in a temporary period of 5 to 10 years. That is why Swedish specialists recommend avoiding, as far as possible, consuming antibiotics for minor bumps or ailments, waiting for the pain to stop. However, the group of professionals also maintains that there are other measures that will help to avoid it, such as a diet low in fat and rich in fruits and vegetables or reducing alcohol consumption.

“It is believed that the impact of antibiotics in the gut microbiome is behind the increased risk of cancer. The results underscore the fact that there are many reasons to be restrictive with antibiotics, “said Sophia Harlid, a cancer scientist.









Photo: Unplash

Although later, reducing the importance of the data, Harlid herself expanded: “There is absolutely no cause for alarm simply because it has taken antibiotics. The increase in risk is moderate and the effect on the absolute risk for the individual is quite small. “