Billie Eilish to star as Sally in ‘Jack’s Strange World’ – The Financier

Sunday, October 10, 2021
Billie Eilish to star as Sally in 'Jack's Strange World'

By Sonia Gupta
Billie Eilish has positioned herself as one of the most relevant young singers in recent years. Her disruptive style in music has now put her in the crosshairs of a new project based on the Tim Burton film. The strange world of Jack.

The singer will voice Sally in a series of live concerts that will set the score for Burton’s tape. According to the magazine Deadline This production was planned for 2020, however the pandemic halted all plans. Even a wink on Tim Burton’s Instagram account could have anticipated this crossover between Billie and the film.

The idea of ​​bringing Billie Eilish to this synergy between film and music was the composer Danny Elfman, who made the music for The strange world of Jack, and who will play Jack himself on the stage of this show.

After several negotiations with the singer to square the concerts, a definitive agreement was reached: the events would take place for the Halloween season at the Banc of California stadium, in Los Angeles, this 2021. The stipulated dates will be 29 and October 31.




It will be interesting to see Eilish in the role of Sally, the rag doll created by Dr. Finkelstein, and who after a thousand vicissitudes manages to consolidate her love with Jack.

It should be noted that this is not the first intervention of the winner of seven Grammy awards in the world of cinema, since her talent was present in the last installment of agent 007, No time to die whose premiere you can already see in theaters.

Billie was in charge of composing and interpreting the homonymous theme of the film. The video clip was released this Friday on YouTube and music platforms; here we leave you the official version for you to enjoy.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
