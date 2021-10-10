Billie Eilish loses 100,000 followers on Instagram for this photo

Billie Eilish has once again revolutionized social networks. The American artist has just lost more than 100,000 followers on her Instagram account, due to the last image she has published, which, apparently, many of her followers have not liked.

Although the artist became known with a characteristic aesthetic of baggy and oversized clothing, which became one of her hallmarks, this year Billie Eilish changed that image that she had worn since she was 13 years old. The artist has been changing her look, wearing an increasingly feminine style, something that has out of place among her fans.

It was last July, when the artist began to show signs that her style was changingLike her, she made herself known when she was just a 13-year-old girl, and little by little she has found her way and her own identity.

In an interview with ‘Elle’, She has been sincere by confessing that after posting an image in which she wore a Miaou brand corset, behind which a lace bra stood out, she lost more than 100,000 followers. A fact that It has led him to consider the society in which he is growing as an artist and as a person.









“I lost 100,000 followers, just because of my boobs. People are scared of big boobs », expressed during the interview with the magazine ‘Elle’. And he adds: «People cling to these memories (of how they used to dress) and have attachment. But it is very dehumanizing.

In turn, he assures that since he has changed his style, he has received all kinds of comments from people who They accuse her of being a “fake” and that the music industry has changed her. A fact that saddens him, by not understanding that people are not able to see, he is still discovering the person he is, and who he wants to be. Then Despite being a global music star, she is still a 19-year-old girl.