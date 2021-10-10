Ben Affleck could appear as Batman in the Batgirl movie

The last time we saw Batgirl in a live-action movie, it was in Batman & Robin – 11%, which is considered one of the weakest Batman movies ever made and Barbara Gordon’s performance was not exactly the best. Nearly 25 years later, a new movie is in development for HBO Max that could potentially help rewrite the history of DC movies and ensure that one of the most important and beloved members of the bat family receives a cinematic legacy to build on. proud.

While we don’t know how far along the superhero movie is, there are enough facts we already know to get the biggest fans of superhero movies excited, even though when to wait for the movie isn’t one of them. Warner Bros. has sought to bring Batgirl to the big screen for several years and their announcement was initially made in March 2017, with the director of The Avengers – 92%, Joss Whedon, in the lead. According Screen rant, at that time his intention was to adapt the comics of the series that had the character under the New 52 line, but Whedon left the project in February 2018, saying that “it really did not have a story”.

Later, the filmmaker claimed that he actually did have an idea, but that it didn’t fit broadly into the universe that the studio is building with the DC characters, so he abandoned it. However, with the Justice League debacle – 41%, fans weren’t interested in seeing Whedon in charge of another company superhero-related project and certainly the studio knew they had to let him go. Now it has not one, but two directors, in addition to the screenwriter and actress who were previously confirmed as part of the project.

But apparently, the studio has more surprises in store for fans of DC bats, and it should not be for less when this could be the beginning of a long adventure for the heroine that many love and that would also be very useful to join. the movie franchise. One of its directors, Bilall Fallah, shared a story on Instagram that seems to imply that the Bat Man will have an appearance in the film. And it is not the version that Robert Pattinson will play, which would be in another universe, but that of Ben Affleck, the last Batman we have seen on the big screen.

The photograph, shared by Reverse, shows Bilall in what appears to be a display of masks of the Justice League characters. The director is in front of the one he used Ben affleck when he played Batman and in the same post he wrote the hashtag Batgirl. Fans can’t help but understand this as a clue about the actor’s possible return in a movie that definitely no one thought possible to see.

At the moment, it is confirmed that the protagonist of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% will be back one more time to be in The Flash movie that will adapt the facts from the Flashpoint comic, in an attempt by the franchise to shake things up a bit and also make a few forward-looking fixes. Also, just the idea of ​​showing actors who have played past versions of the DC hero in the same movie is something that has filled everyone’s expectations, and Affleck will not be the only one to put the cape and mask back on.

Batgirl does not have a release date and has not presented an official synopsis, although we know that it will be a film that will show a different face of Gotham City by the hand of Barbara Gordon, the most famous name that has been associated with the superheroine in the comics of the character. Leslie Grace, protagonist of In the Neighborhood – 95%, is the actress who will wear the suit in the film that will not hit theaters, but exclusively through HBO Max.

