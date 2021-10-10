Before joining Eternals, Angelina Jolie turned down a superhero role

He also explained why he accepted the role for the Eternals movie.

We are almost a month away from the premiere of the next film of Marvel, Eternals. The film tells the story of a group of alien superbeings that came to Earth seven thousand years ago and who have lived with humans throughout this time, helping them to prosper and grow as a species by witnessing the wonders that humanity is capable of. do. Now they must meet again to face grave dangers.

The film will feature debuts at the UCM of actors like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden or Kit Harington among others.

Angelina Jolie, who plays the character of Thena, is promoting the film and acknowledged that he is not attracted to superhero movies but he was attracted to Eternals because of the way he treats the characters.









I don’t tend to lean towards superhero or science fiction movies. This is not normally what I am looking to do. However, I felt like something else was happening in this movie. I was very excited for the characters.

In addition, Jolie defined the team of Eternals as a “family” and that he wanted to be part of that family.

There is not one of us in front and the other characters are behind. It is truly a family of equals and I wanted to be part of this family.

Finally, Angelina Jolie revealed that in the past she turned down a famous superhero role before Eternals, but the actress refused to say which character she was out of respect for the actress who ended up playing the character.

Eternals The November 5, 2021.