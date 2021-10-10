Sunday, October 10, 2021
HomeCelebrityBefore joining Eternals, Angelina Jolie turned down a superhero role
Celebrity

Before joining Eternals, Angelina Jolie turned down a superhero role

By Sonia Gupta
0
39




He also explained why he accepted the role for the Eternals movie.

We are almost a month away from the premiere of the next film of Marvel, Eternals. The film tells the story of a group of alien superbeings that came to Earth seven thousand years ago and who have lived with humans throughout this time, helping them to prosper and grow as a species by witnessing the wonders that humanity is capable of. do. Now they must meet again to face grave dangers.

The film will feature debuts at the UCM of actors like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden or Kit Harington among others.

Angelina Jolie, who plays the character of Thena, is promoting the film and acknowledged that he is not attracted to superhero movies but he was attracted to Eternals because of the way he treats the characters.




I don’t tend to lean towards superhero or science fiction movies. This is not normally what I am looking to do. However, I felt like something else was happening in this movie. I was very excited for the characters.

In addition, Jolie defined the team of Eternals as a “family” and that he wanted to be part of that family.

There is not one of us in front and the other characters are behind. It is truly a family of equals and I wanted to be part of this family.

Finally, Angelina Jolie revealed that in the past she turned down a famous superhero role before Eternals, but the actress refused to say which character she was out of respect for the actress who ended up playing the character.

Eternals The November 5, 2021.


Previous articleMau and Ricky live, the new season of “You” and more recommendations for the week – Tvshow – 10/10/2021
Next articleMeet Rihanna’s luxurious mansion for sale that no one wants to buy for being ridiculously expensive
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv