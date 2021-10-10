Ariana Grande wears oversized garments and manages to look stylish: how does she do it?

Ariana Grande She is one of the most talented singers of her generation, and has imposed her own style around the world. Although she is short, she always manages to look stylish. In this note, we show you how to wear an XXL garment, with ideal recommendations for the shorter ones.

You have surely seen those sweatshirts extra baggy and large sports that have been sold in all stores during these last seasons. Many times you have wondered if that type of piece would go well with your petite body and today we say yes. You should only use them as you wear them Ariana Grande.

Bet on big baggy sweatshirts like Ariana Grande! Photo: Vogue.

Your great advice for using these sweatshirts XXL without looking shorter than you are is to add some boots extra long with a thin or square heel. But don’t these shoes take away height? No, if you wear it with this style of sweatshirt-Dress that is not tight and does not mark the silhouette much.

Monochromatic outfits are a must if you don’t want to lose height. Photo: Ideas Tips

Ariana Grande play with the monochrome that is also one of the infallible weapons to see you taller, even with these sweatshirts. ANDn this look she wears an extra long white jumpsuit along with boots super long blank, too. In this style she plays with grays, both in her sweatshirt as in their boots, and hit to look more stylized.









Ariana Grande immortalizes sweatshirts with extra long boots. Photo: Vogue.

Another tip is that with this style do not wear large bags, chains or earrings because they will make your neck smaller and you will lose height. The best thing is that you bet on the mini bags, like the ones you carry Ariana Grande, or fanny packs to give a more urban style to the look and that also does not monopolize much of your body.

Ariana Grande encourages petite girls to wear long and baggy clothes but with one condition: wear these spectacular boots.