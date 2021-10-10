Are Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating?

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are on everyone’s lips because of a possible romance between them. The protagonist of Wizards of Waverly Place and ´Captain America´ are the protagonists of a strong rumor that suggests that there is something more than friendship between them. It all started with the statement by the Texan singer and actress, who said she found Evans very handsome. “I like Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute,” she said on the show. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and as a premonitory act, the presenter told her that the artist would love her. The story had one more ingredient: the actor from Fantastic 4 It didn’t take long for him to follow her on Instagram. As if that were not enough, some photos appeared, published on Twitter, where it is evident that the stars were in the same place, a recording studio, and later they were in a restaurant. Neither the 29-year-old Texan artist, nor the 41-year-old Boston heartthrob, have commented on the matter, but social networks are on fire with the probability of a courtship between them. Netizens say they make a beautiful couple, and that Selena would have improved with this new love, alluding to her stormy relationship of several years with Justin Bieber. It is said that they could have a project together, or that he follows her for her campaign on behalf of American actors.









The one?

Selena Gomez’s love affairs have been widely known, especially that she had with Justin Bieber, who she started with in 2009, and that she stayed on and off until he began dating Hailey Baldwin, whom he married. The actress and singer also dated DJ Zedd, who could not stand the press, and Charlie Puth, a singer with whom she had a brief and intense love affair. In 20017 it was The Weeknd, her partner for 10 months, who accompanied her through the hard times of her kidney transplant operation. The relationship ended, apparently, because she still hadn’t gotten over Bieber. In 2020 he was associated with Jimmy Butler, an NBA player, who serves the Miami Heat.

´The captain´ and his loves

Chris Evans is more discreet with his love stories, in fact, few have been confirmed. It was learned that he dated Kate Bosworth, Christina Ricci, Dianna Agron and Lily Collins, but his most stable love affairs were with Jessica Biel, his partner from 2001 to 2006. They spoke with her about marriage and children, but after their breakup, the actress fell in love with Justin Timberlake, who became her husband. He was Minka Kelly’s boyfriend, but after breaking up and coming back between 2007 and 2015, they went in different directions. He met Jenny Slate when they were filming GiftedIn 2016, they fell in love, took a break and returned at the end of 2017, but decided to separate 4 months later.