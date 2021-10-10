Apple TV + promotes Latino series celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month and all that involves promoting Latino talent in all areas culminates next week. To close with a flourish, Apple TV + is promoting all series where Latin American actors, producers and directors participate or from the Latinx community in the United States.

One of them is the Schmigadoon series! Where Jaime Camil participates, a fun musical where a couple arrives in an ideal town and will rethink whether their love relationship deserves to be saved or to give themselves a new opportunity. The Mexican actor plays Doc Lopez who will be part of the protagonists’ love triangle.

On the other hand, Lisey’s Story is a series directed by Pablo Larraín based on one of the best-selling novels by Stephen King, who adapted the story for television. It is a thriller that follows Lisey Landon, played by Julianne Moore, two years after the death of her husband Scott Landon, a famous novelist played by Clive Owen. Different disturbing events will lead Lisey to face memories of her marriage that she had blocked from her mind.









Central Park is a two-season series featuring Stephanie Beatriz (Known for being Rosa Díaz in Brooklyn 99) who voices Enrique in this comedy musical animation about the Tillermans family and their misadventures around the most famous park in the world located in New York.

Recently, Eugenio Derbez launched his bilingual series “Acapulco” where he shares credits with his partner Damian Alcazar. The story takes place in 1984 and tells how a man’s dream comes true when he gets his life’s job at the most popular hotel in Acapulco; however, you will soon realize that the job is more complicated than you might think.

The Morning Show is another of the series promoted by Apple TV + where Nestor Carbonell participates with the character of Yanoko Flores. The series about a morning television show stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and will include Steve Carell and Billy Crudup in its second season.

Finally, The Shrink Next Door is a true-life drama that explores the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist Dr. Isaac (starring Paul Rudd) and his long-time patient Martin Markowitz (Will Ferrell). The cast includes Latina Christina Vidal and comedian Kathryn Hahn.

We invite you to watch these shows on Apple TV + and celebrate Hispanic talent.

