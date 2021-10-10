Anthony Mackie wants to make Pure Steel 2

Actor Anthony Mackie played promoter Finn in the first film and has come up with an interesting idea for Pure Steel 2.

In 2011 it was released Pure Steel (Real Steel), a science fiction movie where robot boxing was the great fashion show. Starring Hugh jackman, Evangeline lilly, Dakota goyo, Anthony Mackie and Kevin Durand, had a good box office since it almost reached 300 million dollars. In part, because the actor Hugh jackman he was in one of his best moments of popularity. Since then, there have been rumors about a possible sequel, but they have never gotten to make Pure Steel 2.

The truth is that the ending is quite defining, but the film presents a very spectacular world where the confrontation between machines has already become normal, so a few years later everything could get more out of control. Now the actor Anthony Mackie has revealed how you would like it to be Pure Steel 2 and that his character gained much more importance. Considering that he is now a star of Marvel studiosWho knows if he can pull it off.

I think the possibilities are endless. I always thought of the idea of ​​going to the underworld and seeing what reality is. The underground boxing circuit is so different from the last fight with all the glitz and glamor. I feel like you can do a Mad Max with Real Steel, and I could be Tina Turner. “









Anthony Mackie refers to Mad Max, beyond the dome of thunder (1985) where Tina Turner played Aunt Mistress (Aunty Entity).

The actor is in the prime of his film career.

Anthony Mackie after playing Flacon on Marvel studios Since 2014, he has now become the new Captain America and will have his own movie movie. Also is rolling We have a ghost where a man claims to have befriended a mostly harmless ghost who looks like actor Ernest Borgnine and becomes famous on the internet. Will also do Twisted metal a series that will be about a charlatan who is offered a chance for a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Maybe he was thinking about this show while he came up with the idea for Acero Puro 2. He will also star in movies like Signal hill and Panopticon.

