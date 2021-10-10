Anne Hathaway has the keys to wearing a trendy maxi dress

The stylistic formulas you have chosen Anne Hathaway since the filming of his next series began, WeCashed, in the city of New York, serve as inspiration for fashion lovers who, like us, live their day to day nostalgic, eagerly awaiting the looks of the one who was the protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada has to offer us.

Although the truth is that one of the last outfits that he has shown us the actress little (or nothing) has to do with the combinations that he defended in the film that marked a before and after in the lives of those who hoped to carve a fruitful path in the industry of Fashion, we are facing a design that is maximum trend.

The American actress, Anne Hathaway, was seen on the streets of the Big Apple with a trendy maxi dress, multi-colored, that bohemian-style women will love. It is a loose piece with one of the patterns that we have witnessed more times this spring / summer 2021: the floral (or botanical). The character she plays in the series, Rebekah, also reminds us that the mix between vibrant and muted tones is trend.









Actress Anne Hathaway wore a maxi dress on the streets of New York. James devaney

How to wear a bohemian maxi dress according to Anne Hathaway?

As well as Anne Hathaway made us revert to the character of Andy sachs which he performed, a few years ago, with the combination all-in-black, where were the booties (perfect for Autumn Winter) those who starred in the look, this time, the actress has surprised those present on the set of filming WeCrashed.

American actress knows how to wear a maxi dress long sleeve print and succeed doing it for months to come. The time has come to replace those summer clothing pieces with warm clothes that will save us from the days when the air blows with greater intensity and the temperatures begin to drop.

We know that, together with knit designs, they will be the fall maxi dresses the perfect alternative to summer period outfits. The dresses are timeless and simple. And, above all, they stand as true lifesavers in any season of the year. Who doesn’t love to show off long dresses of dimensions oversize with sports shoes, with boots (or booties) or with classic footwear such as ballerinas or loafers? Do not forget to choose the accessories that allow you to look stylish and favored like the most. However, if you can’t resist and want to emulate the styling of Anne Hathaway from now on, we will tell you that the actress has combined her dress with flat brown finger sandals and has completed the look with dark plastic sunglasses.