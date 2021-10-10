Sunday, October 10, 2021
Anna Kendrick dates a serial killer in a film to premiere on Netflix

By Sonia Gupta
The script is written by Ian MacAllister McDonald, while Chloe Okuno handles the directing. The film will be produced by Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo Entertainment, along with JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules for BoulderLight Pictures. Russ Posternak, Andrew Deane and Stephen Crawford of Industry Entertainment and Anna Kendrick herself will serve as executive producers.

Netflix has acquired the rights to release the film on its streaming platform.




Anna Kendrick is responsible for playing Chery Bradshaw, a contestant who participated in a dating show, “The Dating Game”, similar to the current “First Dates”, broadcast by Cuatro. On the show, she was paired with Rodney Alcala, a guy who had murdered five women and had been convicted of the attempted murder of a twelve-year-old girl, but was still allowed to appear on the show. Although he was sentenced to capital punishment, his execution was ultimately delayed indefinitely, which is why he remains locked up in Corcoran federal prison in California today.

It remains to sign an actor of weight who heads the poster along with Anna Kendrick.

Anna Kendrick is currently starring in the series. Love life, and premiered on Netflix the film Stowaway, a few weeks ago.

