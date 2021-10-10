Alexandra Daddario (‘Percy Jackson’) tells how she lived trying to replicate the success of ‘Harry Potter’

‘Harry Potter’ ended its cinematographic journey with the premiere of the second part of ‘the deathly hallows’ in 2011. And To give us an idea of ​​the tremendous intention to fill the fantastic gap that the successful Warner Bros. saga was going to leave, ‘Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief’ was already released in 2010. Also adapting some youth novels, that proposal from 20th Century Fox starring Logan Lerman, Kevin McKidd, Pierce Brosnan or Sean Bean, He aspired to longevity on the big screen, but his journey ended abruptly with a second installment ‘Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters’.

Now Alexandra Daddario, who was also part of the cast playing Annabeth, explains how she lived that experience and if she became concerned about the pressure felt by the film crew who intended to take over from the aforementioned magical franchise. His statements come to us thanks to the promotion of the new HBO series in which he participates, ‘The White Lotus’, which is why he has spoken with Collider about that role he played more than a decade ago.

Basically Daddario explains that for her the question of whether they achieved a good collection or if they managed to attract the public that Potter had just orphaned, was not relevant, she went to other things. “I loved ‘Harry Potter’ and I knew it was structurally similar, but for me, at the time, when I was chosen for that project I was 22 years old. For me it was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to make a movie! ‘. Now I’m older and I’ve been to enough movies and I’ve been through a lot of press cycles and all that, so I have a better idea of ​​how important this or that is., or if a movie is going to work or not “.









“But then it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m in a movie.’ So I didn’t think about the pressure of anything. I really didn’t understand what was going to happen to that movie or the concept of follow-up or budgets or the first weekend’s box office.. Those were things I learned from that experience, so any pressure I felt was just from doing a good job. I just wanted to do a good job and have fun, and that was the pressure that worried me. I wasn’t thinking ‘is this too similar to Harry Potter?’ Or ‘Is it going to work?’ Nothing like that”.

Another chance

After what is considered a failure of adaptation for the cinema, same case that ‘Beautiful creatures’ or ‘Shadowhunters: City of Bones’ lived and for similar reasons, Percy Jackson is going to have a new opportunity in the world of streaming. It will be hand in hand with Disney + and the writer of the novels, Rick Riordan, who have teamed up to develop a series that would bring all the adventures to the small screen.

Riordan himself, who is in charge of updating the project status regularly, has recently revealed that ‘Percy Jackson’ is already immersed in the search for its protagonists, starting with the production leader, a 12-year-old actor who will grow to 16 as fiction progresses.