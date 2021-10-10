Adam Sandler and the love story with his wife who was born on a set

Adam Sandler, successful in his personal life and in his career as an actor and producer. Photo: AFP.

Adam Sandler turns 55 this September 9 and to celebrate it we tell you about his love story with his wife Jackie Sandler.

Adam Sandler and Jackie Titone They met in 1999 while filming the romantic comedy “Big Daddy.”

Just four years after their first meeting, they were married in the oceanfront Malibu home of businessman Dick Clark.

In 2006 the couple’s first daughter arrived, Sadie sandler, who is currently 15 years old and three years later his sister arrived Sunny sandler who is 12 years old.









His two daughters have already started their career in some films produced by their father. The oldest participated in the tapes “Bedtime Stories”, “Sandie Wexler” and “Hotel Transylvania.” For her part, Sunny appeared in “Grown Ups “,” That ‘s my Boy “and” Just Go With It “.

In the case of Jackie Sandler, he has had appearances in films such as: “Great Daddy “,” Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo “,” Little Nicky “,” Paul Blart: Mall Cop “and” Grown Ups “and” Sandy Wexler “.

The must-see films of Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler is one of the funniest actors in Hollywood, these are some of the actor’s films that you cannot miss.

“Click: losing control“

Michael Newman is a dedicated family man but consumed by his work and dominated and manipulated by his egocentric and overbearing bossBut one night he goes out to buy a remote control for his television and his life changes.

“Do not mess with the Zohan“

Zohan is the best counterterrorism agent in the Israeli army until he fakes his own death and travels to Manhattan to live his dream as a hairdresser.

“Jack and jill“

Jack Sadelstein, a successful advertising executive in Los Angeles, has a beautiful wife and children, but fears the arrival of a particular event each year, so he gets into trouble.

“They are like children“

It tells the story of a group of children, best friends in their childhood, who meet again in their adult lives.