A little favor | Anna Kendrick | Blake Lively

By Sonia Gupta
«A little favor»Joins the Netflix catalog. The film is new to the streaming platform but was released in 2018. The film brings together Anna kendrick (Pitch Perfect) and Blake Lively (Gossip Girl). The story is based on the novel of the same name written by Darcey bell in 2017.

The plot revolves around the character of Stephanie. The girl is a village blogger who crosses paths with Emily. A woman with a very different and sophisticated lifestyle. They have something in common. Their children watch classes at the same school.

Little by little the friendship between these two women is being woven. They are seen sharing the day talking about their lives. Everything begins to change when they gain more confidence. To the point where the sophisticated Emily he asks «a little favor»To her simple friend who.

It turns out that Emily has to go on a trip but her husband is in London. That is why she asks Stephanie to watch her son for a few days while they are both away.




Suddenly, Emily doesn’t answer Stephanie’s messages and calls. In view of this disturbing situation she decides to contact Sean, Emily’s husband. Due to the disappearance of his son’s mother, Sean complains to the authorities.

And that’s when a whole story unfolds that will catch you.





