7 Netflix horror movies you can’t miss this Halloween

October and Halloween are always a special occasion to catch up on the horror genre; Either to give it a try, if we are not fans, or to catch up with everything we have pending. Digital platforms also take advantage of this time to launch the most interesting titles and expand their catalog. Both Amazon and Netflix are aware of the rise of the genre at this time, sending us long-awaited titles. Such is the case of the reboot of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which will arrive exclusively on Netflix, or the Welcome to The Blumhouse pentalogy, which emerged last year exclusively for Amazon Prime and repeats this year. So, whether you are fans of the genre or not, we leave you 7 Netflix horror movies that you cannot miss this Halloween of the most varied:

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992. Francis Ford Coppola)

A horror classic, Bram Stoker’s Dracula showcases Coppola’s spectacular vision of literary work. The film takes us back to 1890 and introduces us to Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves), a young lawyer who travels to a lost castle in Transylvania, where he meets Count Dracula (Gary Oldman). The earl, fascinated by a photograph of Mina Murray, Harker’s (Winona Ryder) girlfriend, travels to London to meet her. Gothic film par excellence, if you are fans of quality horror this is a title that you cannot miss.

Friday the 13th (2009. Marcus Nispel)

Remake of the 1980 classic, this film stars Clay (Jared Padalecki, Supernatural), a young man who wanders into the legendary forest of Crystal Lake to search for his missing sister (Amanda Righetti). To do this, he will have the help of a young woman (Danielle Panabaker) who has gone to spend the weekend with her friends. But everyone is unaware that the sinister killer Jason Voorhees has returned from the grave to take revenge. Although it does not reach the height of the original film, this version is very entertaining and has all the clcihés that are expected from a slasher that you can expect.

Don’t Breathe (2016. Fede Álvarez)

Taking advantage of the fact that Don’t Breathe 2 is already in theaters, we want to recommend you this cult jewel of the genre that, over time, has gained a legion of fans. The film begins with three young thieves who believe they have found the opportunity to commit the perfect robbery by stealing money hidden from a blind man. But as soon as they enter his house they will be aware of their mistake, because they will find themselves trapped and fighting to survive against a psychopath with his own fearsome secrets.

All Netflix horror premieres of October 2021

Happy Death Day (2017. Christopher B. Landon)

If neither slasher nor pure terror are your thing, then we highly recommend Happy Death Day; a horror and comedy remake of the well-known “butterfly effect.” In this Blumhouse Productions movie, a young college student (Jessica Rothe) is murdered. And he will have to recreate the day of his murder, reliving both the everyday details and his terrifying end, until he tries to discover the identity of his murderer.

Pitch Black (2000. David Twohy)

Sci-fi horror is a very interesting subgenre and, if we have to make a recommendation that we hit the mark, that is undoubtedly Pitch Black. Starring Vin Diesel, the film opens with a space freighter that breaks down in an asteroid storm, being forced to make an emergency landing. A very dangerous assassin, Riddick (Vin Diesel), who was traveling in the ship, flees the place, leaving the survivors with two worries: he and some dangerous nocturnal creatures that destroy everything that crosses their path.

Sinister (Scott Derrickson. 2012)

Sinister has to be on the list for two reasons: the first is that a scientific study showed that it is the scariest film in history and the second is because, in January, a new film called The Black opens in theaters. Phone, which many already consider as its spiritual spin-off by sharing production and protagonist. Ethan Hawke stars in this film, playing a journalist who travels with his family across the country investigating murders. When he arrives at a house where the murder of a family has taken place, he finds a tape that reveals horrible clues of what happened and that will put his own family in danger.

[REC] (2007. Paco Plaza, Jaume Balagueró)

We end the list with a classic of Spanish cinema, which many of you have probably seen already, but which always deserves to be recommended. REC begins with Ángela (Manuela Velasco), a reporter who has to follow some firefighters for her television reportage program. Although the night begins quietly, when they receive a call from an elderly woman who has been locked in her house, you will have to follow them. When you arrive at the building and discover the terror that your neighbors feel, the report of your life will begin.

Have you already seen them? What Netflix movies are you going to watch this Halloween?







