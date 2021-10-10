5 movies on Netflix that you should NOT watch if you have severe depression

When someone asks us how we are, the automatic and even socially accepted or well-regarded response is “I’m fine, thank you”, even when inside we are broken and asking that things in our life improve at least a little. Feelings like sadness It is something that we cannot avoid and that we experience repeatedly in life. But if we remain in a state of heatstroke or melancholia constant, it is likely that that, beyond a momentary emotion, is about depression, a condition that will hardly be alleviated with a “check it out”, even when the intention is good.

And speaking of this delicate issue and the impact it can have on people’s lives, since 2013 the World Health Organization (who), decreed the World Mental Health Day, a date with which it seeks to join efforts between society, non-profit organizations, governments and the medical community to improve mental health and make mental illnesses visible.

Data of the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP, for its acronym in English), indicate that every year almost 800 thousand people commit suicide, that is, one every 40 seconds somewhere in the world, this being the second cause of death among young people between 15 and 29 years old.

5 Movies on Netflix You Shouldn’t Watch If You Have Severe Depression

Given the aforementioned figures, it is possible to see that feeling depressed It can have adverse effects, which in extreme cases lead the person who suffers from it to attempt against his life.

If you feel or suppose that you have depression because of how you have felt, it is necessary that you go to a psychology professional to help you get out of it. While receiving such support, avoid seeing these as much as possible. 5 movies on Netflix that could affect you emotionally if you suffer anxiety or depression.

Eternal Sunshine in a Spotless Mind

Starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet, this film directed by Michel Gondry and released in 2004, is a drama that shows how the wounds caused by a love breakup can lead those involved to make complicated and irreversible decisions that, far from helping them heal , they generate more suffering and illusions that only hurt them more.

The name of this film derives from a medical procedure that a woman and a man who had a romantic relationship undergo in order to erase those memories related to their former partner, an experiment that after being performed there is no way to reverse it.

The fireflies’s grave

In addition to being considered one of the saddest Netflix movies, it is also conceived as one of the most melancholic in the history of cinema. This story shows how devastating war is and the terrible consequences it brings to people who, in one way or another, have been involved in a war event.

A teenager and a girl are the protagonists, characters that amid hunger, misery and other misfortunes, devastate every viewer who looks at her.

The room









Actress Brie Larson stole the applause and ovation of the film critics by giving life to Ma, a woman who after being kidnapped and physically, sexually and psychologically violated by the man who kidnapped her, becomes pregnant and after giving birth makes her believe her kidnapper that her daughter is a boy, all to prevent him from abusing the little girl.

Both the woman and her daughter spend their days inside a small room in the middle of a garden, totally cut off from the world and building a reality through stories, television and their imagination, fervently hoping that one day they can go out and start a new life.

Story of a marriage

In mid-November 2019 this feature film was released in theaters, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, actors who play Nicole and Charlie, theater actors who after a few years begin to have problems in their marriage, which little by little Little wears out until they get into an unbearable and painful coexistence, both for them and for their son, who is a witness to the many fights that his parents have.

After several attempts to resolve their conflicts, divorce seems to be the only viable and least painful alternative.

The pianist

Directed by Roman Polanski and with Adrien Brody as the main actor, The Pianist is an adaptation of the memoirs of a musician of Jewish origin named Wladyslaw Szpilman, who tells how he survived the Holocaust and the occupation of Warsaw, the capital of Poland by Nazi Germany in 1939.

Although there are several tapes that tell what happened during Hitler’s dictatorship, in this feature film you live together with the main character all the vicissitudes that he went through to save himself and as despite having lost everything, there is something in human nature that can us lift, although there is also the option of not continuing and accepting death as the only destiny.

Even though these are very good movies, it is not recommended that you watch them if you feel sad, melancholic or if you have depression. If this happens to you, the ideal is that you approach a professional so that together they can attend to your problem and begin to heal your mind and feel better about yourself.