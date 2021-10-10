Monday, October 11, 2021
5 Disney Plus children’s movies to prepare for Halloween

By Sonia Gupta
Halloween is just around the corner and that is why there is no time to waste. You have to compile a series of children’s films that are terrifyingly funny on the night of October 31st. Normally you think of stories full of ruthless murderers like Scream, Jason or Michael Myers, but the little ones also have the right to be able to see stories that in their own way are of a horror according to their age. We present 5 Disney Plus children’s movies to end up shouting that of “Trick or Treating?”.

1- “Nightmare before Christmas”

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (Touchstone Pictures)

A true classic that serves both for Halloween and for Christmas dates. It is based on a series of short stories by Tim Burton, which reinvent the Grinch story, confronting the world of Christmas, the earth and the kingdom of Halloween. This last place is led by the protagonist Jack Skellington, which suffers a deep identity crisis, so he ends up stealing Christmas.

2- “Frankenweenie”

Frankenweenie (Disney)

Directed by Tim Burton, this is one of those children’s films that have best transferred the universe and identity of the Frankenstein by Mery Shelley. Instead of a human body, a young man Victor resurrects his beloved dog Sparky, which will force you to face dire consequences. Burton already made a self-titled short film in 1984.

3- “James and the giant peach”

“James and the Giant Peach” (Disney)




Directed by Henry Selick (same filmmaker as Nightmare Before Christmas) and based on a Roald Dahl tale (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), the plot of James and the Giant Peach shares certain similarities with Alice in Wonderland. James runs away from his two cruel aunts by sneaking into a peach, which grows disproportionately in your garden. There you will meet some very colorful characters and creatures. On an artistic level, it is one of those hidden gems in the filmography of La Cas del Ratón.

4- “Miss Peregrine’s home for peculiar children”

5 children's movies
“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” (Tim Burton Productions)

Jacob, a boy with relationship problems will travel with his parents to Wales to find Miss Peregrine’s special children and your home. A fantastic story with a great cast headed by Eva Green.

5- “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”

5 children's movies
“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” (Disney)

To end this review of 5 children’s films, Sleepy Hollow is a “package movie” is part of two stories (edited in Spain together with Mr. Toad), like other Disney classics like The three knights. It was a format that the study used in the 1940s due to the economic crisis after the Second World War. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow narrates the classic of Ichabod Crane, pursued by the Headless Horseman.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
