3 psychological movies to watch on Netflix

The catalog of Netflix It has movies for all tastes and all genres. Today, we decided to select three psychological feature films to recommend and tell you a little about them. The chosen ones are:

The sinister island

2010 – Dir: Martin Scorsese

In 1954, agent Teddy Daniels (Leonardo Dicaprio) and his partner Check Aule (Mark Ruffalo) are sent to Shutter Island to investigate in a psychiatric hospital where dangerous criminals are interned. One of the patients, Rachel Solando (Emily Mortimer / Patricia Clarkson), has mysteriously disappeared.

How could he get out of a locked cell from the outside? The only clue found in the room is a piece of paper on which a series of figures and letters with no apparent meaning can be read. The agents will have to unravel if it is an incoherent work of a mental patient or a cryptogram that keeps a hidden message.

Forgotten

2017 – Dir: Jang Hang-jun









Jin-seok tries to discover the truth about the kidnapping of his brother, who has returned very changed and without memories of the last 19 days in captivity. Directed by Jang Hang-jun, this South Korean movie stars Kang Ha-neul, Kim Mu-yeol, Mun Seong-kun and Na Young-hee.

Family crimes

2020 – Dir: Sebastián Schindel

Alicia (Cecilia Roth) and Ignacio (Miguel Angel Solá) are a married couple living in one of the richest neighborhoods in Buenos Aires, together with Gladys (Yanina Avila), his maid, and her son, Santiago, three years old. Suddenly, his life is completely altered when Daniel (Benjamin Amadeo), his own 35-year-old son with whom they have a complex relationship, could be jailed on a charge of attempted murder of his ex-wife. Desperate, Alicia will do everything possible so that her son is not condemned, but little by little she will discover a dangerous hidden plot that will turn her life into a real nightmare.

