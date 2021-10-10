20 years ago The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter loved the movies

In 2001, the fantasy and magic of books drove audiences to theaters for the premiere of the adaptation of two novels, both created by British authors. The Lord of the Rings, written by JJR Tolkien, and Harry Potter, by JK Rowling. The success in the sale of the books moved to the box office and opened the way to two of the main film sagas.

Tolkien’s work was published for the first time in 1954, with a story that accompanies the journey of an elf in charge of crossing Middle-earth to destroy the One Ring, a source of power longed for by a dark force to establish its dominance. Fiction placed the author as one of the main exponents of literature.

The film adaptation was led by New Zealand director Peter Jackson, who also served as producer and screenwriter. The project was divided into three films that were recorded as one, between September 1999 and March 2001 in New Zealand.

Cate Blanchett, Liv Taylor, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, Elijah Wood, Ian Mckellen, Andy Serkis and Christopher Lee – the only one of the cast who got to know Tolkien – were among the performers chosen to bring the characters to life.

Success. The first tape, The Fellowship of the Ring, It arrived in theaters in December 2001 and when it came out of the billboard it had accumulated more than 880 million dollars in collection, gracefully exceeding the 280 million budgeted for the three deliveries. The following year, the film nominated for 13 Oscars won four statuettes: Cinematography, Makeup, Visual Effects and Soundtrack.

In 2002 the second part was released, Las dos torres, which accumulated more than 936 million in collection. In 2003 the final delivery arrived, The return of the King, which managed to exceed the billion-dollar mark at the box office and won in 2004 the eleven shortlists in which it was nominated at the Oscars, being one of the three films in the entire history of the award to win in that number of statuettes.









Jackson also released the trilogy in 2012, 2013 and 2014 The Hobbit, prequel to The Lord of the rings, giving continuity in the cinema to the universe created by Tolkien, which will also be explored by an unpublished series produced by Amazon, which announced September 2, 2022 as the release date. The production broke the budget record attributed to a series, having 465 million dollars per season.

Magic. In November 2001, the film adaptation of the first novel in the franchise was released. Harry Potter, which accompanies the adventures of a young apprentice with his friends in a magic and sorcery school, published for the first time in 1997. When the film was released, the literary saga had four of its seven books released.

The film was directed and produced by Chris Columbus, known for having directed films such as The bicentennial man and Potato forever. With a cast made up mostly of British, a condition imposed by Rowling, who chose some of the interpreters, the film starred the little ones Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, the latter chosen by the director after having seen him in the series television David copperfield, which required a lot of insistence, since the parents wanted the child to focus on their studies.

With a budget of 125 million dollars, the film added more than 970 million in box office and ensured the production of the other films. It achieved three Oscar nominations; Production Design, Costumes and Soundtrack, the latter by John Williams.

After harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, He was followed by another seven films, the last one released in 2011, closing a saga that totaled more than 7.7 billion dollars at the box office. In 2016, the story continued on the big screen with the premiere of the prequel. Fantastic beasts and where to find them, followed in 2018 by the continuation The crimes of Grindelwald; and in April of next year the arrival of the third installment entitled Dumbledore’s secrets.

In 2001 the film adaptations of two successful novels hit theaters. The tapes conquered the public and established the beginning of sagas that marked the history of cinema.

Namely

Title: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Premiere: November 2001

Director: Chris Columbus

Collection: 970 million dollars.

Saga: Composed of eight films.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Title: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Premiere: December 2001

Director: Peter Jackson

Collection: 880 million dollars.

Saga: Composed of three tapes.

Where to watch: HBO Max