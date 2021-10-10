10 Basic Movies That Talk About The Importance Of Mental Health

The October 10 is World Mental Health Day, so we do a film count about some mental disorders.

These are the 10 Movies About Mental Health what you should see

1 Joker

Director: Todd Phillips.

They star: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy and Brett Cullen.

Story: Arthur Fleck lives in Gotham with his mother, and his only motivation in life is to make people laugh, but because of his mental problems, people make fun of him, which increases his anger against society.

Fact: This critically acclaimed film won multiple awards, including two Oscars and two Golden Globes.Click: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO.

2 THE GAMES OF DESTINY

Director: David O. Russell.

Starring: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver and Chris Tucker.

Story: After spending time in a mental health center for assaulting his wife’s lover, Pat returns to his parents’ house, where he will spend his days planning how to get his ex back, until he meets a girl with the same problems emotional, which will make you change your mind.

Fact: Jennifer Lawrence won the Oscar for her performance in this film based on the book by Matthew Quick.

Click on: NETFLIX.

3 RAIN MAN: WHEN THE BROTHERS MEET

Director: Barry Levinson.

They star: Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise and Valeria Golino.

Story: An ambitious young man looks for his autistic brother, because he learns that he inherited his father’s fortune.

Fact: He received 8 nominations at the Academy Awards, of which he took 4: Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay.

Click on: APPLE TV +.

4 BLACK SWAN

Director: Darren Aronofsky.

Starring: Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel, Winona Ryder and Barbara Hershey.

Story: Nina is a brilliant dancer from New York, obsessed with dance and her weight, which is why she begins to have chronic hallucinations.

Fact: Natalie Portman received the Oscar and the Golden Globe for her performance in this film considered one of the best of the 21st century.

Click: STAR +

5 THE BIG FISH

Director: Tim Burton.

Starring: Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney, Billy Crudup, Jessica Lange, Alison Lohman and Helena Bonham Carter.

History: William does not have a good relationship with his father who suffers from schizotypal personality disorder and spends the day telling his endless stories from his youth.

Fact: He received several nominations in the main awards ceremonies such as the Oscars, the BAFTAs, the Golden Globes, among others.

Click: CLEAR VIDEO.

6 A BRIGHT MIND









Director: Ron Howard.

Starring: Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Paul Bettany and Adam Goldberg.

Story: Follow the story of the famous mathematician John Nash, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia. The film shows the daily struggle of those who live with this disorder and fight for their dreams despite it.

Fact: She was a multi-winner at the Oscars and the Golden Globes, among other nominations and medals.

Click: HBO MAX.

7 AMNESIA

Director: Christopher Nolan.

Starring: Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano, Mark Boone Junior and Stephen Tobolowsky.

Story: Tells the story of Leonard, who suffers from anterograde amnesia, a memory disorder that prevents a person from creating new memories after the event that caused the dementia.

Fact: Winner at the Sundance Festival in the category of Best Screenplay. In addition, he received nominations at the Oscars and the Golden Globes.

Click on: NETFLIX.

8 THE FIGHT CLUB

Director: David Fincher.

Starring: Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, Helena Bonham Carter, Meat Loaf and Jared Leto.

Story: An office worker and a salesman create a clandestine fight club as a form of therapy for their disorders, but without waiting, the organization grows.

Fact: This film based on the novel by Chuck Palahniuk was nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Sound Effects.

Click: NETFLIX.

9 TRAPPED WITHOUT EXIT

Director: Milos Forman.

Starring: Jack Nicholson, Louise Fletcher, Brad Dourif, William Redfield and Mews Small.

Story: Follow a criminal who leads an uprising against a nurse who abuses them in the asylum.

Fact: He won five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Director. Additionally, she was a multi-winner at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and more.

Click on: APPLE TV +.

10 HELEN

Director: Sandra Nettelbeck.

Starring: Ashley Judd, Goran Visnjic, Lauren Lee Smith, Alexia Fast and Alberta Watson.

Story: A deeply depressed teacher tries to fend for herself at the family home of a missing teenager.

Fact: Winner of the Leo Awards, awards given by the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Foundation of British Columbia.

Click: CLEAR VIDEO.

