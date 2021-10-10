10 actresses and actors famous for their bad breath

Hollywood actresses and actors are famous for their talent, body and beauty, however, behind that ring of perfection they are also human and suffer from some common oral problems such as halitosis, better known as bad breath.

What Causes Halitosis?

According to Jorge Francisco Moisés Hernández, head of the otorhinolaryngology and head and neck surgery service of the

General Hospital of Mexico Eduardo Liceaga

At least 80 percent of the total Mexican population, at some point in their life, has suffered an episode of bad breath, while 30 percent of the world population suffers from chronic halitosis.

The causes of halitosis are related to the consumption of certain foods, poor oral hygiene, dry mouth, medications, oropharyngeal infections, as well as smoking or drinking alcohol in excess.

Bad breath can be corrected with adequate, constant dental hygiene, as well as a medical check-up to rule out that it is a major condition.

10 actresses and actors famous in Hollywood for their bad breath

Brad Pitt

Different actresses in the middle have confessed on multiple occasions that the protagonist of World War Z always has bad breath. It even transpired that the Mexican, Ana de la Reguera offered him a chewing gum but the actor rejected it.

Julia Roberts

The beauty of “Pretty Woman” ends when you talk to her up close. His bad breath is caused by his addiction to peanut butter.

Ben affleck

The actress Sandra Bullock confessed that the actor suffers from bad breath, like Ana de la Reguera with Brad Pitt, Bullock also offered the actor mints and gum to mitigate the smell. Will Jennifer Lopez enjoy kissing him?

Colin farrell

His high consumption of alcohol and cigarettes have caused him permanent bad breath.

Beyoncé

Although it is an open secret, the singer was balconied by rapper 50 Cent about her bad breath.

Angelina Jolie

Apparently they were such for which, too bad it all ended, like Brad Pitt, Angelina suffers from halitosis.

Gwyneth paltrow

Some in the middle say he’s half hippie, so his hygiene leaves a lot to be desired.

Jennifer Lawrence

Liam Hemsworth confessed that Lawrence’s diet was based on tuna, garlic and onions, so doing the romantic scenes in the Hunger Games was really unbearable.

Hugh grant

The actor’s excessive consumption of cigarettes causes his bad breath.

Jennifer Aniston

Actors Alec Baldwin and Jason Bateman once confessed that Aniston is far from fresh breath.

