Wolverine led Fox to one of his worst nightmares

By Alberto Cano.- The saga X Men He was always one of the heavyweights in the catalog of Fox, so much so that after the success of the original trilogy started with the film directed by Bryan Singer in 2000 and ended with X-Men: The Final Decision In 2006, the company decided to expand the franchise with spin-offs and prequels, as was the case with X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009. And the idea certainly worked, since the public could not resist a solo film of a mutant as beloved as the one played by Hugh jackman.

Despite its weak reviews, the film achieved a remarkable box office gross of $ 375 million worldwide, doubling its $ 150 million budget. The success put Fox to work immediately on a sequel and other products on the origins of mutants such as X Men First generation, but before its premiere, this major Hollywood – now owned by Disney – had to face an unexpected turn of events that put its star franchise at risk. And is that X-Men Origins: Wolverine it appeared leaked on the internet a month before the premiere. And a version that was not even the final.

Poster for X-Men Origins: Wolverine (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine was due to hit theaters on May 1, 2009, but just a month earlier, on March 31, illegal download websites and torrent networks made the entire movie available to them after someone with access to it posted it online. As expected, the file with this X-Men prequel flew like wildfire and reached more than a million people in its early days, figures that would be translating into millionaire losses for the study. Although the most curious thing was not the filtration of the film itself, but that it was a version with the special effects still unfinished and the assembly without polishing.

All those who took a look at this version they could see the blue chromas in the backdrops, the actors hanging from ropes and harnesses, many pre-rendered sequences, countless half-done digital effects and scenes that differed from the final cut that hit theaters a month later. The experience of seeing this material was more than striking, since it was the first time that people outside the audiovisual industry were able to have a global vision of what the work is like prior to the digital post-production of a large Hollywood production. Although 20th Century Fox, as was evident, did not like it too much. In fact, after learning about the leak, they immediately launched an investigation that involved the FBI and resulted in dismissals and a person behind bars.

“The source of the initial leak and any subsequent publication will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”, Fox published in a statement after hearing the news and indicating that federal authorities were already up to date. “It is a serious crime and there is no doubt that it is very disappointing. It broke my heart.”Hugh Jackman also pointed out at a press conference to launch the film in Sydney. “The FBI is aware and they are taking it very, very seriously. Rest assured they will find that person.”, qualified the Wolverine actor. And of course they found it.

Although the leak of this unfinished version suggested that the person responsible would be someone close to the Hollywood industry, the truth is that the culprit was an ordinary citizen with no type of relationship with the big studios. After pulling the rope in the net, the fbi discovered that a person called Gilberto Sanchez, a 47-year-old man dedicated to installing and maintaining glass and glass, was the first to post the X-Men: Wolverine Origins file on the internet. After the arrest, which occurred six months after committing the crime, he confessed that he bought the film from a mantero on the street and proceeded to upload it to Megaupload, the now defunct and controversial website that at the beginning of the last decade was closed due to the huge amount of material protected by copyright on its servers.

Gilberto Sánchez suffered the weight of justice and faced a sentence of one year in prison and another year of probation with restrictions on the use of computers and the internet. Although he was not the only person who was affected by making illegal use of X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Taking advantage of the fact that the film was already leaked online, Fox News critic Roger Friedman published his personal criticism on his Fox 411 blog, a review with which he was very benevolent with this title starring Hugh Jackman, noting that “Exceeds expectations at all times” and what did he leave “Completely nailed” on his desk chair. But Fox, the company Friedman worked for, did not care that the critic strongly recommended its 2009 star title, the film had been viewed illegally and was reason enough to proceed with immediate dismissal. This was stipulated in a statement, making it clear that both parties had reached an agreement for their departure from the company and their total condemnation of piracy.

Fortunately, the leak remained a mere anecdote and X-Men Origins: Wolverine it was a box office hit. As it is an unfinished version and only a month before the premiere, viewers preferred to wait a few more weeks to enjoy Hugh Jackman’s first solo film in the mutant saga. Although It could have been a complete setback, because we are talking about a year like 2009 where the use of piracy through download websites, online players, torrents or programs like Ares or eMule was very accused. In fact, his retirement was mission impossible and today this unfinished version it still circulates in some corners of the web, although its access is still as illegal as in the past.

That first solo foray of the character continued with a franchise consisting of a total of 9 films in 17 years, leading to the Guinness Record for the actor to ‘the longest career as a real-action Marvel superhero’. Of all of them, three were dedicated exclusively to the mutant of the claws – the film in question, Immortal Wolverine and Logan – together accumulating 1.4 billion dollars worldwide (equivalent to 1.21 billion euros).

