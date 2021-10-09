With Cruella, Disney goes punk

The kids movie Cruella (Craig Gillespie, 2021) narrates the youth of the villain of The night of cold noses. First she is an orphan girl who becomes a thief, then a fashion designer and in the end she is a mixture of both, splitting into two personalities during the seventies, the decade of punk: Cruella and Estella (Emma Stone).

A MOVEMENT CHILDISH

The director had already stood out for his musicalization in I, Tonya (2017), standing alongside filmmakers with memorable soundtracks: Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and Edgar Wright, among others. This time he took a special interest in punk. He himself claimed to have filmed several sequences with the music in mind — it shows, since the first chords of most songs are used to give force to the beginning of the action.

Is it possible to tell the history of punk in a children’s tape? Of course! The difference of this movement with dark youth tendencies (like darks and emos) is irony. The fringe rockers of the seventies, with a disgusting and decadent aesthetic, of razor blades and insurance that pierced the cheeks while proclaiming “no future”, They lived to the rhythm of primitive rock: rockabilly, surf, garage, glam, glitter, rhythm & blues, that is to say, fun and festive music, which contrasted with their aggressiveness. Let’s not forget that his musical enemy was progressive rock, of great complexity and academic virtuosity, which proclaimed self-taught musical training (The Ramones never took a requinto). Punk was an endless party of excesses, which disdained all intellectual pretense, as described in the film 24 Hour Party People (Michael Winterbottom, 2003). That is why it can be considered a children’s movement.

In my opinion, the first punk film in history is Pink flamingos (John Waters, 1972), filmed when it was just emerging, before it acquired its final form in 1975. There we not only see the first green hair, but a fascination for aesthetics trash (eschatology, cannibalism, sexual deviations), a lot of irreverent humor and a soundtrack with rock and roll from the fifties and early sixties. That exaltation of anarchy and freedom remains in Cruella, it is exactly what children adore (lovers of disobedience).

PUNK FASHION

The great rock and roll scam (The Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Swindle, Julien Temple, 1980) tells with irony the rise and fall of the most representative band of this movement: the Sex Pistols. In it, manager Malcolm McLaren cynically reveals the recipe for getting rich: inventing a punk fad.









McLaren participated in the situationist movement in Paris in 1968, he was a musician and owner of a boutique in London, called Sex, which promoted torn clothes, dog collars and sadomasochism articles. In 1975 he was the manager of the group New York Dolls, in the United States, and saw punk flourish in Manhattan; he took the hair-raising look to England and dressed up the Sex Pistols, his new band, as punks —when he met the singer, Johnny, he was impressed by a Pink Floyd T-shirt he was wearing, on which he wrote “I Hate” and drilled the eyes of the members.

On Cruella there is an open tribute to Mc-Laren, from the scene in which Estella, drunk, vandalizes the window of the Liberty department store (while “These boots are for walking” by Nancy Sinatra), to the open provocations of Cruella to the designer La Baronesa (Emma Thompson), in sequences with punk music: Blondie, The Clash and The Stooges. But the tribute goes beyond the music. We see it in the proposal fashion from Cruella: to paint “The Future”On the face, projecting signs on facades and appearing in a garbage truck full of clothes. It also highlights the androgynous character Artie (John McCrea), an accomplice of the protagonist, a shop owner vintage that represents glam (related to punk), which combined rock with fashion and whose most famous representative was David Bowie.

SOUNDTRACK OF WORSHIP

With musical supervision from Susan Jacobs, the soundtrack includes thirty songs (sixty-one, including the originals by Nicholas Britell). They range from Doris Day to Florence + The Machine (interpreters of the original theme). Protopunk stands out, but we also listen to various styles of rock, such as “Bloody Well Right”, by Supertramp (progressive pop band, with which he opens the film), until the beginnings of heavy metal, such as “The Wizard”, by Black Sabbath, mixed with “Sympathy For The Devil” by the Rolling Stones.

In the musical mosaic it is worth highlighting the covers by Ike and Tina Turner: “Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin and “Come Together” by the Beatles. I do not believe, like some, that they used covers not to pay royalties (if the soundtrack includes Disney-funded Queen, The Doors, and The Rolling Stones), but for the harsh quality of the performance, more ad hoc with the tape than the original versions. Of course, I am struck by the absence of rap, which became commercially known in 1979, with “Rapper’s Delight”, by The Sugarhill Gang. Although rap, in many respects, continued the postulates of punk, it may not be on the soundtrack because it is still being produced, and the viewer may find it too current.

RAFAEL TONATIUH (Xalapa, 1964), humorist, columnist and screenwriter. He wrote the feature film A rare world (directed by the filmmaker Armando Casas, 2001), and the novels El cielo de los gato (Moho, 1998) and Gangster de ultratumba (Editorial Resistencia, 2008).