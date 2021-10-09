Will Smith reveals why he wasn’t in The Suicide Squad

Actor Will Smith played Deadshot in 2016 and was able to repeat in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad but was replaced by Idris Elba’s Bloodsport.

The first installment of The Suicide Squad which premiered in 2016 was unsatisfactory for fans of Dc comics, but left some memorable characters like Harley quinn by Margot Robbie, Deadshot by Will Smith and Amanda waller by Viola Davis.

In the new installment of this team of villains we have seen how some of them have repeated, but Will Smith does not appear and his position was filled Idris Elba What Bloodsport. Now the actor has commented that he would like to return to the character and also explains the reasons for his absence in the film saying:









“Yes, I was working and they were ready to film. It was a problem of time.

So it is possible that Will Smith come back as Deadshot, But since he is a tireless actor, his schedule is usually very busy and they have to tell him a great story so that he decides to make room for him.

He has very interesting projects for the next few years.

Will soon release King richard where he will play the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. He will also do a program titled This Joka where he will invite comedy legends to comment on his best and worst moments. Other interesting projects are Emancipation which is about a runaway slave traversing the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape the plantation owners who nearly killed him, The Council that will explore the Harlem mafia of the 80s and Fast and Loose whose story will show how the leader of a criminal organization suffers memory loss due to an attack and when he meets with members of his organization, he discovers that things are not what he thinks they are.

What’s more, Will Smith could return some of its best characters as in the fourth movie of Bad boys and the sequel to Bright.

Would you like to see Will Smith again as Deadshot in a DC Comics movie? Leave us your comments below.