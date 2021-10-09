Will Smith reveals that he and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith are sleeping with other people

Will Smith has said that both he and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith have had sex with other people during their marriage.

Last year, the couple’s marriage was publicly discussed after rapper August Alsina claimed he had been in a relationship with Jada with Will’s permission.

Jada initially denied the allegations, but when she and Will took part in an interview for her web show Red Table Talk, said a “mess” had occurred.

In a new interview with GQWill admitted that while their marriage was initially monogamous, they later decided to open it up after “they were both miserable and clearly something had to change.”

He also said that while the conversation around Alsina had centered on Jada, both he and his wife had had other sexual relationships.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage. Jada had relatives who had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a very different way than I did, ”he said.









“There were endless important discussions about, what is perfection in a relationship? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for much of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection. “

He continued: “We have given each other trust and freedom, believing that everyone has to find their own way. And marriage for us cannot be a prison.

And I am not suggesting our way to anyone. I do not suggest this trail for anyone. But the experiences that the freedoms we’ve given each other and the unconditional support, for me, is the highest definition of love. “

Will and Jada were married in 1997 and have two children, Jayden and Willow.

The Independent Jada’s representatives have been contacted for further comment.