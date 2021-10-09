Will Jennifer Aniston return with Brad Pitt? This is what the actress revealed

Jennifer Aniston surprised his fans after declaring that she’s ready for love and a serious relationship. This news comes to light in the middle of the Brad Pitt’s recent divorce from Angelina Jolie and, as we know, Jennifer Aniston had a love affair of several years with the actor. Will one of the most famous Hollywood couples return?

It was on the Bruce Bozzi podcast where Jennifer Aniston confessed that at the moment he does not have a serious relationship with someone, however, he revealed that he believes that it is time to open up to love and share your life with someone.

Will Jennifer Aniston return with Brad Pitt?

The actress of Friends shared with Bozzi that for a long time he did not want to have a courtship, because he loved “being his own wife.” In addition, Jennifer Aniston She assured that since she was 20 years old, she has been in a relationship, so being single was a pleasant topic for her. Nevertheless, confessed that “it is time” to have a serious relationship.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt they had a relationship since 1998, they were married in 2000 and divorced in 2005. They were undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s favorite couples, however, this time around. Jennifer Aniston did not make it clear if she would return with Brad PittHe only said that he would like someone with whom the conversation can flow, who has self-assurance, who is generous and who is kind.









Photo: AP

How did Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt meet?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt met in 1994However, it was four years later that their representatives scheduled them a romantic date And after five months, Jennifer and Brad were already engaged. After 5 years of marriage, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston divorced, just when the actor was filming a movie with Angelina Jolie.

Photo: Archive

Let’s remember that during the 2020 SAG Awards, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited with a tender hug, which caused a stir among the followers who are looking for the most famous couple in Hollywood to resume their romance. Now what Brad Pitt broke up with Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston declared she’s ready for a serious relationshipWill the couple return after more than 10 years of being apart?