Why the latest episode of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is the best of 2021

We are in the last quarter of 2021. Soon we will have to get superlatives, write the lists of the best series and remember the most interesting episodes of these twelve months. And, after seeing Only murders in the building this week, there is an election that is already unanswerable. The seventh episode, entitled The Boy from 6B, is the best that has been seen on recent television.

For the clueless who haven’t given it a chance yet (or the prejudiced ones who jumped to conclusions about having such a peculiar cast as Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez), Only Murders in the Building is a comedy about three neighbors. crime podcast lovers investigating a murder in their Manhattan apartment building. The trio have nothing in common except a passion for true crime and that (being aware of it or not) they are disconnected from society.





Read also

Pere Solà Gimferrer

We explained it when we recommended it: it is a different work that combines comedy with melancholy. This melancholy is present in the eyes of Selena Gomez, who sleeps in an apartment as ruined as her own life; in the breakfasts that Steve Martin prepares each morning for someone who is no longer with him; in the youthful enthusiasm of Martin Short, who tries to hide the failure that his career has become.

They are the result of traumatic experiences, surly characters, persecutory pasts, wrong decisions and it is reflected in the footage with the interpretations, the music, the artistic licenses, the dialogues. In fact, every time I fear Building Murders Only will abandon its trademark melancholy, as if the creators – Steve Martin himself and John Hoffman – have stumbled on that unusual tone by chance, the series proves it’s intentional.

Humor and melancholy

The characters are the result of traumatic experiences, surly characters, persecutory pasts, wrong decisions and it is reflected in the footage

Steve Martin is the co-creator and protagonist of the series. Craig Blankenhorn / Hulu

In the sixth episode (To Protect and Serve) a secondary character (the fantastic Nathan Lane) recited an unexpected soliloquy about the legacy of toil and misery that we carry from our ancestors. And this week the melancholy was transmitted with a non-oral episode where the idea of ​​disconnection rises. Of course, before continuing reading, a warning: there will be spoilers for the series although we will try to release the minimum possible.









The episode puts the spotlight on Theo (James Caverly), a neighbor of the Arconia Building and the son of the podcast’s sponsor. He is deaf, and when the camera is focused on him, the viewer experiences the same deafness. Through Theo we go through experiences from the past (a flashback where his father puts his headphones on at full volume, frustrated that he cannot listen to the music that excites him so much) makes the hair stand on end and we discover new pieces of the puzzle that is death by Tim Kono (Julian Cihi).

Dull sound

The episode focuses on Theo (James Caverly), a neighbor of the Arconia building: he is deaf and, when the camera is focused on him, the viewer experiences the same deafness

James Caverly, who plays Theo, is deaf in real life. Hulu

This is not the first time that television has focused on the reality of deaf people: how there is another way of traveling through the world and perceiving it. On the same platform we have Separated at birth, which had a whole episode with sign language, and we have even had a series created and starring deaf people, the recommended This close by Shoshannah Stern and Joshua Feldman, broadcast on Sundance TV and available in the Movistar + catalog.

However, the episode of Only murders in the building It is a marvel not only for its approach to this condition but its ingenuity, its importance and what it represents for the entire series. With regard to wit, for example, not all sequences include an opaque sound to represent Theo’s perception: when he is not on stage, they find a way to dispense with spoken dialogue.

Nathan Lane, a man scarred by the weight of his ancestors in ‘Only Murders in the Building’. Hulu

Stephen Markley and Ben Philippe, who sign the script, find a way for the characters of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin or Martin Short to communicate with each other. It can be through the words they put in a scrabble game, a conversation on mobile messages or justifying their silences because they find themselves in situations where they must remain silent. This delivers comedy moments as classic as they are hilarious, such as Gomez and Short’s visit to a funeral home, as the plot progresses at extraordinary speed.

The use of deafness could be a perfect excuse to produce a very stylish but filling episode. That at most served to present a new secondary character. Why waste plot and cartridges when the forms would attract both the attention of the spectator and the public? Isn’t it a diversion? But the authors don’t use deafness as a distraction or a device to polish their inventiveness: The episode is an indispensable piece of history, one that marks a turning point, and also extols the values ​​of Just Murders in the Building.

The miracle

It is the union of forms and content to represent the feeling of isolation, the inability to connect with the immediate environment, the loneliness derived from a simple circumstance

It is the union of forms and content to represent in an elaborate way that melancholy of which we spoke: the feeling of isolation, the inability to connect with the immediate environment, the loneliness derived from a simple circumstance. For Theo, this loneliness is heavily marked by his inability to listen to his father’s music or communicate orally with young people his age as a teenager. It is an immersive experience that, between comedy scenes, permeates you with sadness.

What a wonder.

This is the series

It is an immersive experience that, between comedy scenes, permeates you with sadness