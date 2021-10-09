Why Fernando Alonso can once again be Turkey’s sniper

From one year to the next, the grip conditions on the track have changed radically at Istanbul Park, with surprises that could benefit the Alpine. Fernando Alonso demonstrated in Sochi that one of the most powerful weapons that his car begins to display is better manage wear than other cars, by delaying the dreaded ‘graining‘(the braided globs of rubber that form from overheating). And it could be one of the advantages in Istanbul.

Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon they placed their Alpines comfortably in the top ten in both sessions, most of them running in the top five times. If they run dry during qualifying, the French team sees it feasible to enter with both cars in Q3.

P7 // Fernando 1: 24.660

P8 // Esteban 1: 24.672

Ten years later

The drivers unanimously acknowledged that it was a pleasure to ride on the Turkish track in front of the grip difficulties experienced in 2020. The Istanbul circuit managers undertook a thorough cleaning of the asphalt to avoid repeating the situation experienced last year, when the excess bitumen accumulated on the track made it extremely slippery. Pirelli brought, therefore, some softer than necessary compounds, as a general wear of the wheels was found much faster than expected. The asphalt is now more abrasive and although its grip is a delight for riders on a track that is usually one of their favorites, the tire’s life seems to be shortened quite a bit.

Practically a decade that Fernando Alonso did not step on this circuit and was asked about his feelings at the end of the two free practice sessions: “I think it was just how I remembered it in the past, so I’m glad I wasn’t here last season because apparently everything was very different. The times per lap it also seems that they are very different, so yeah, the feeling today was of being much more normal“.









"We didn't really change much on the car in both sessions, so we were mostly experimenting the tires today. Again, the weather is the biggest unknown heading into tomorrow, but I think we should be ready for any forecast."

Climatology slopes

The work in both Alpine sessions revolved precisely on the different types of tires, and the feelings in general were good. “I think there is always something to improve and we can find some positive change overnight. Today, the cars ran the same during the two sessions, but I think the times will depend more on the weather and how quickly we are able to adapt. to the conditions we find on Saturday. ” But he also made it clear that the hardest tire of the three Pirelli compounds it will be the preferred one, remaining to check the useful life that can be squeezed out of the rubber in the dry asphalt.

Despite the fact that Alpine has completely stopped the development of its current car, the comparative improvement of French cars not only against their usual rivals but even against Red Bull and Mercedes can only be understood by an evolution in the power unit (a priori, not recognized by the manufacturer) and for a better understanding and adaptation to the tires. To add more complexity to what was experienced on Friday, rain is expected on Saturday and perhaps also on Sunday, which would give us a scenario similar to that experienced two weeks ago at the Russian Grand Prix. Again, Fernando Alonso could become another sniper of the most competitive teams.

If on Saturday the rain left the teams without work space, Alpine could be very competitive in Turkey, with Alonso closer to the lead times. It is a bit early to venture any results and there is always a part of speculation based on the analysis of what was seen on the circuit, but as Tom Cruise said in ‘Top Gun’: “There are good prospects”.