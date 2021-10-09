There is no superhero that has appeared so much in the cinema as Batman.

The Gotham Watchman, created in 1939 by Bob Kane, made his first big screen appearance in 1966 with Batman: The Movie, starring the mythical Adam west.

You are interested in: Batman: The Audio Adventures. The podcast of ‘The Knight of the Night’ has already arrived on HBO Max

After West, several more actors have donned the mask of the Bat Man: Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, George Clooney, Val Kilmer and soon Robert Pattinson.

But who is the best of all?

There is no easy answer, as the opinion on the best batman can be different for you and me.

However, one thing many people agree on is that the list comes down to 3 main names: Affleck, Bale and Keaton (Adam West was best known from the TV series.)

So, to avoid a controversy and not hurt any feeling, we tell you who is the best Batman in the movies according to the ratings his films received.

The ratings that we are going to use are those of IMDB (Internet Movie Data Base), which are made up of the opinions of thousands of people.

And here we go …

# 3: Ben Affleck

‘Batfleck’ comes in third place as his films have received the following ratings:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – 6.4.

Justice League – 6.1.

Justice League Snyder Cut – 8.1.

Those are Affleck’s top three appearances as Batman, although he also had a small cameo in Suicide Squad (the 2016 version) and will soon appear in The Flash.









Despite not receiving the best grades, there are those who claim that his interpretation is the most similar to the Batman in the comics.

# 2: Michael Keaton

The 70-year-old actor is fondly remembered by the ‘Dark Knight’ fandom and for many he is the best Bruce Wayne in cinema.

Batman (1989) 7.5.

Batman Returns: 7.0.

And hold on because Keaton will be donning the Batman suit again (despite his age) for The Flash, where he will appear alongside Ben Affleck.

Check also: Does Michael Keaton return as Batman? Everything we know about ‘the Flash’ so far

# 1: Christian Bale

Bale’s version is considered the most realistic of Batman / Bruce Wayne if they existed in the real world.

Also, the 3 Batman movies (all directed by Christopher Nolan) where he appears are in the top 250 best films on IMDB.

Batman Begins – 8.2.

The Dark Knight – 9.0.

The Dark Knight Rises – 8.4.

Sadly, although Keaton and Affleck will reprise the character, there are currently no plans for Christian Bale to appear in a new Batman movie.