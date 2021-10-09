WHEN THE IXTLERO SPEAKS – La Prensa de Monclova

HABREMUS WATER

As a minimum, this Healthy Water for the Lagoon pact has already been signed, the detail is when this will be achieved, since the current federal government, what it can boast the most are its promises, of course.

But at least, they entered it, if they want to see it as an electoral issue or promises so that people remember when they get to the polls in the next elections, but they are working on a problem that makes the Laguneros have an unhealthy situation.

MIGUEL RIQUELME met with President ANDRÉS MANUEL LÓPEZ OBRADOR, to sign this pact that would benefit Coahuila and Durango, we hope it is fulfilled.

THE PRI IS FAMILY

And it was not said by Toreto, (Vin Diesel), but by the architect behind the success of the Institutional Revolutionary Party in Ramos Arizpe, ARMANDO FLORES, who paid tribute to the comrades of his party who fell during the pandemic, who he recognized as militants that they gave their time to the tricolor.

The event, which was the first after the electoral campaigns and the triumph of CHEMA MORALES, was attended by most of the PRI leaders in this municipality, to which EDNA DÁVALOS greeted one by one, letting the ladies love them. who did not limit themselves and could not resist the desire to hug the Deputy.









AND TALKING ABOUT

JESÚS BERINO, who attended the PRI event instead of RIGO FUENTES, was heated in his speech when he recognized what Chema Morales has done in his journey and what he will do for Ramos in the next three years, so much so that he said that the candidate or next CANDIDATE, the situation will be easy … but what better than someone who does an excellent job and someone who already works for the people, like EDNA DÁVALOS.

This situation was applauded by the women leaders and a large part of the PRI structure, but if it erased the smile of one or another present in the place, who aspires to aspire, but compete against the path of the legislator, it is impossible, the PRI would apply the “Harakiri” if it doesn’t go with Edna, (comment endorsed by Berino).

ALREADY WORTH THE VACCINE

The Saltillo population is concerned about their second dose of AstraZeneca, as some arrived but not those of the general population, which according to the Welfare authorities, would be applied this week that I conclude, but so far neither REYES FLORES or anyone who dares to show their face, they have come out to give some information.

The recommended period to apply the AstraZeneca reinforcement is 12 weeks, so the authorities have already made a shell.

