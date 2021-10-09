What is the Marvel star least loved by fans

25 films in total make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), since it was created in 2008 with Hombre de Hierro. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings It was the last launch of the saga, last September and in November it will see the light Eternals, from the winning director of the Oscar, Chloé zhao. With so many productions, this world is made up of a large number of actors who became stars.

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson they could appear among the best known performers who were part of each of these tapes. This Thursday, a note from Spoiler focused on who could be considered the least loved actor in the world. MCU. The shaft was put in Jeremy renner, with his various problems in his private life.

Along with the article there was a poll in which more than a thousand people voted and defined who was the star of Marvel they least wanted. Over eleven actors chosen, Jeremy renner came in second place with 22% of the votes. The first place? It was for Brie larson, the actress of Captain Marvel, which was selected by 46% of the voters. The podium completed it Chris pratt with 8% of the votes.









What is the favorite actor of Marvel fans

If the aforementioned survey is taken into account, one of the eleven shortlisted artists stood out above the rest thanks to the few votes it received. Only 1% of users of Spoiler made it clear that the actor of the MCU they liked the least was Chris Hemsworth. The actor who gives life to Thor is one of the ones that seems to have the most fun when filming and the one that usually has the longest comedic sequences (including his episode of “What If …?” was the one that was posed as a comedy).

By reversing the vote, the podium of the most loved is completed Mark Ruffalo, with 2%, while in third place there is a tie. 3% of those who voted gave their votes to Scarlett Johansson and an equal number of people were inclined to Tom holland, which before the end of the year will star in the third film of Peter parker, Spider-Man: No Way Home.