What is Jennifer Lopez doing with an angry face in Canada without Ben Affleck?

Singer Jennifer Lopez was seen in an outfit, zero glamorous and rather somewhat sloppy in the North country without her boyfriend Ben Affleck, who is still in Los Angeles.

Images in which Jennifer López appears with her hair down, but not very neat, military pants and a baggy jacket, in an outfit that is not at all glamorous or designer, and a stern and angry expression emerged a few days ago on the network. The snapshots were taken by some fans of the singer in Canada and the question arises, what is the diva doing there and with those clothes? The other question is why did you go traveling without Ben affleck?

Investigating it is concluded that everything is about The Mother, the new series that Jennifer is producing for Netflix and of which she is the protagonist. This production tells the story of a mother, with a complex past, sought after by her enemies who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter, hence her outfits are rather warlike and far from glamor.









This is the first project that Jennifer will do with the giant of the streaming. According to Variety magazine, Jennifer Lopez, who is also a producer, included Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael García Bernal, the latter playing a villain.

The film that is a thriller, and is directed by Niki Caro. The script is by Misha Green, edited by Andrea Berloff. Actors Paul Raci and Lucy Páez are also in the film.

The Mother It will be López’s first project with the famous platform, then the adaptation of The Cipher.