What If …? (season 1), top episodes from worst to best

After almost 2 months, season 1 of What If…? it has finally concluded. Overall, MCU fans have been happy with this product. For Marvel Studios’ first animated project, it has done a good job celebrating the Cinematic Universe and exploring some of the many possibilities hidden by the still mysterious multiverse.

Of course, like all series, What If…? it has its ups and downs. It is precisely for this reason that, instead of a few impressions or a traditional review, I have prepared a top with all the episodes of What If…? (season 1). In this way, I will better cover this “anthological” series and be able to start a sandstorm a debate on which were the best episodes.

Without further ado, let’s start this top!

Top 9 – What if… there were zombies? (episode 5)

Ironically, the most anticipated episode of What If…? it’s easily the worst of season 1.

While it has its high points, including the best performance of Peter Parker in the MCU, this episode constantly suffers from the dissonance between the hopeless setting of a zombie apocalypse and what seems like a compulsive inability to stop making jokes. It is one thing to remain optimistic in the midst of a crisis, it is quite another not to treat the end of the world with the seriousness it deserves.

The worst of all? Season 1 of What If…? He had already shown that he can deal with dark issues. However, it seems that the characters in this episode are unable to carry emotional baggage. They tear their dead friends to pieces left and right.

Top 8 – What if… Captain Carter was the first Avenger? (episode 1)

Although entertaining on its own, the first episode of season 1 of What If…? it’s pretty basic. Yes, Peggy Carter is her own character and it is entertaining to watch her in action. However, even at the risk of sounding reductionist, this episode is fundamentally Captain America the First Avenger with a sex change of the protagonist. Just because Peggy was injected with the super soldier’s serum doesn’t alter the story in interesting ways.

It is not a bad episode, but something forgettable.

Top 7 – What if… Thor was an only child? (episode 7)

While this episode received quite a bit of hate when it came out, there is no escaping the fact that it is one of the weakest of What If…? (season 1). Its explicitly comic tone, cartoonish fights and the appearance of dozens of characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe make for an entertaining episode. However, enjoying its premise requires a great suspension of credibility even within the fiction of the Cinematic Universe.

How is it that Loki’s absence in Thor’s childhood causes him to become the “god of parties”? Why are deities like Surtur, whose sole purpose is the destruction of Asgard, are “entangled” with their enemies? The story is very ridiculous for its own good.

Top 6 – What if… T’Challa became Star-Lord? (episode 2)

Beyond being a sympathetic tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, episode 2 of season 1 of What If…? It is the first that presents an interesting and distinguishable scenario from what is already known. Unlike the counterpart played by Chris Pratt, this Star-Lord is an altruist who has solved a good portion of the galaxy’s problems. This episode shows that T’Challa is an inherently virtuous individual throughout the multiverse.









Unfortunately, this episode is hurt by the end of What If…? (season 1). After a grand finale with dark implications and balancing the positivism of the story, Chapter 9 basically invalidates it. It doesn’t ruin the episode, but it does detract from the impact.

Top 5 – What if… Killmonger rescued Tony Stark? (episode 6)

Another episode that shows one of the most interesting alternate settings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This story takes us to the beginning of everything and shows how someone at the right time and place could have changed the history of the MCU. However, the episode doesn’t revolve around that much. Instead, explore Killmonger’s ambition.

My only criticism is Killmonger’s apparent omniscience and his alliance with the writers to make everything go according to plan. Did Tony really not have a contingency plan?

Top 4 – What if … Ultron wins? (episode 8)

Although certain inconsistencies with respect to what was previously presented in the UCM detract from its impact – hey, was that all that was needed to defeat Thanos? – the penultimate episode of season 1 of What If…? Explore the untapped potential of Ultron. Those who have been disappointed in the villain’s portrayal in Avengers: Age of Ultron they will end up satisfied. Not only does it offer one of the best battles in the series, but it acts as a prologue to the end of Season 1. ‘Spoilers’: is high on this list.

Top 3 – What if … Doctor Strange lost his heart instead of his hands? (episode 4)

We officially entered the podium of the best of the best. And what better way to start than with the episode that showed that What If…? can you treat stories with a darker tone?

The premise of the descent of the hero and his monomania is not exactly original, but the end of the episode is what makes it one of the most memorable of the season. Its impact is largely due to the performances of Doctor Strange and the Watcher. It does not matter if they saw it in Spanish or English, it is a moment that accompanied us until the end of the series.

Top 2 – What if… the Watcher broke his oath? (episode 9)

The grand finale of season 1 of What If…? it certainly lived up to it.

It leaves some questions unsolved and even hurts previous episodes, but Chapter 9 is a spectacular celebration of everything done in What If…? and offers one of the most visually impressive matches in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s also not far behind when it comes to narrative, cleverly employing multiple elements set in previous episodes to wow MCU fans. It is unmissable.

Top 1- What would happen if… the world lost its most powerful heroes? (episode 3)

Yes, it is not as “bombastic” as the end of What If…? (season 1). Despite that, Episode 3 makes up for its lack of showmanship by building a mystery that genuinely required most to ponder the suspects behind the mysterious murders of the individuals who were to make up Earth’s mightiest heroes.

It’s not perfect, but it does offer comedy, intrigue, action, and fan-service in just the right amounts. For its excellent execution, it is my favorite episode of What If…? (season 1).

How would your top episodes of What If…? (season 1)? What do you think of ours? They disagree? Do not forget to mention it in the comments of this article!