Weekend at home with the best of your platforms – Punto MX

MAZATLÁN.- It’s finally Friday, and if you don’t have plans away from home, check this list, choose some series or movies and enjoy, there is everything, horror, comedy, drama, animated and science fiction. Don’t be left out when you go to the office and everyone is talking about them.

Netflix

Sex education. It is in its third and unfortunately its last season, it is in the Top 10 in the world and in place 6 in Mexico. If you want to remember or know the experiences that adolescents live during their sexual awakening, you want to laugh and cry at the same time, do not hesitate to see it.

Is there someone in your house. This film is released and is already in trend, it lasts approximately 1 hour 36 minutes; is horror and tells the life of a group of friends from Osborne High who try to identify and stop a masked murderer who attacks the students and reveals their most intimate secrets.

Grey’s Anatomy. We know, how many more, Meredith Gray? The drama at the Seattle Hospital does not end and Netflix has already premiered its season 17, so prepare the tissues because you are going to cry, you are going to cry.

Prime Video

Show Savage x Fenty. Is there something Rihanna doesn’t do right? This documentary series is in its volume 3, it narrates its cultural, fashion, dance and music experience. The show is modern, a visually powerful concert that you cannot miss.

The set of keys. A week after the premiere of its second season, the Mexican series is in the section of the most viewed series. It has eight chapters that revolve around a game of swingers for one night and in a circle of friends, everything gets out of control.

Goliath: Power and Weakness. It is an original Amazon series, it is already in its fourth season and they say it is the last. It is totally of the drama genre that talks about a powerful lawyer who falls into decadence and to return to his popularity, accepts a controversial and difficult case.

Disney +









What if…? What if the world lost its favorite superheroes? Well, Marvel Studios likes to play with us and created an animated series just to make our hearts ache; from a Captain America who never becomes Captain America, to a What if Ultron wins ?, check it out, it’s very entertaining.

Partners and Hounds, the Serie. Just like that Tom Hanks film, Disney Studios, created a 12-episode serial remake, in which a policeman, starring Josh Peck, where they talk about the life of the young man and his dog Turner, which at first causes him many problems but that over time become inseparable.

Black Widow. Your favorite avenger is back, the platform has already made it available to everyone, so you can enjoy it and see what his life was like before joining the team most popular in the world. Its beginnings and everything that surrounds the black widow.

HBO Max

This relatively new platform is causing a stir, releasing original content that many have applauded.

Oblivion killer. It is a series that barely has 1 season, it is Mexican and starring one of your favorite actors, Damián Alcázar, plays Pascual León, a retiree with a monotonous life who finds how to give meaning to his life, avenging a crime for which he was witness. Interesting, right?

Scenes from a marriage. Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac star in this HBO reimagining of the acclaimed Ingmar Bergman classic that re-evaluates life as a couple. It is a miniseries of 4 episodes of 1 hour each.

Doctor Miracle. It is in the most viewed of the platform, it has two seasons and it is about the life of Ali, a doctor who suffers from an autistic disorder and begins to work in a hospital in Istanbul. A plot that overcomes stereotypes and prejudices of its environment.

You already have our suggestions of the most viewed of each of the platforms, it is your decision which one you choose. Enjoy your weekend.