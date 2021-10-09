Saturday, October 9, 2021
Venezuelan designed Vin Diesel’s wardrobe for Ark 2 video game

By Arjun Sethi
Vin Diesel wearing the suit designed by the Venezuelan. Photo courtesy of El Impulso

Caracas.- Jesus Conde (@jesuscondeconcept), Venezuelan conceptual artist, is part of the project Ark 2, one of the most anticipated video games for 2022, and which will star Vin Diesel, who in the trailer wears a wardrobe designed by Conde.

In an interview with Nk Prophet on your podcast Tennis that leave a mark, the Venezuelan assured that “it was incredible” to know that he would participate in the project. «My participation was specifically to design the costumes for the trailer, and it will eventually be for the game (…) There are weeks and weeks with feedback from him », Jesus explained.

The Venezuelan says that to obtain the ideal design of the suit, the designs are sent to the famous actor so that he can give him his opinions. He commented that he performed more than 15 models that were shown to Diesel.




Vin Diesel will star in the story as Santiago, a soldier who must survive in a prehistoric world mixed with science fiction. «The most difficult thing, which in fact had to bring an external artist, was the tattoo«, Said the Venezuelan artist, who also collaborated in the artworks of the first game in this story.

