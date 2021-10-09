Unique experience! Camila Cabello shone singing with Coldplay

USA. – Camila Cabello celebrate your participation in the festival Global Citizen Live, where he could sing with the band “Coldplay”. In this incredible opportunity, she was able to be accompanied by her boyfriend and musician Shawn mendes. New York City was surprised by the unexpected collaboration.

Cabello was on one of the main stages where she sang a large part of her songs, and then showed some of her dancing skills with her entire team. Everything points to the possibility of interpreting “Yellow” arose just at the time of the show of the English band, when the singer Chris martin called them on stage. It seems that the festival was a great moment even for the artists.

For Camila Cabello It is very important to collaborate for a good cause in an event of global dimensions: let us remember that there were stages in the most important cities of the globe. It was an unprecedented event, which featured more than 100 artists in scenes spread over the five continents singing 24 hours a day on Saturday, September 25.









The singer of Cuban origin is participating in many musical events where she has to address a topic of social importance. One of them was in the Latin Billboards, where after interpreting your success “Don´t Go Yet”He gave a short speech in Spanish asking for the freedom of his beloved Cuba. Camila, along with a group of Cuban artists, share the phrase “Homeland and life” to adhere to the claim.

Camila Cabello She is always willing to help in the dissemination of global issues, and more when it can be done through the arts. This is something she has in common with her boyfriend Shawn mendes, since the Canadian also had his moment on the stage of the Global Citizen Live talking about the importance of vaccines.