Tyler Rake 2’s first teaser trailer confirms Chris Hemsworth’s return to action

Tyler rake 2, the sequel to the hit action movie by Netflix starring superstar Chris Hemsworth, famous for his role as Thor in Marvel Studios, has been seen in a first teaser trailer, thus confirming its next premiere on the popular streaming platform. This was announced by Netflix itself at the recent event TUDUM with some of his upcoming releases, announcing Chris Hemsworth’s return to the frenzy of action and, incidentally, explaining how did he survive to the tragic end of the first part.

Tyler Rake survives and returns to action

And it is that those who have seen the original installment of Tyler Rake, will know how the character played by Hemsworth ends, something that is reviewed in this first teaser that you can see heading this very news. Not surprisingly, the last scene of the first part already hinted that Rake survived the bridge massacre; Now, and thanks to this first advance, we see how the mercenary manages to come out gracefully despite his mortal wounds through a kind of extended version of the final sequence that we could already see last year.









At the direction of the sequel we will see again Sam hargrave together to the russo brothers as producers, thus repeating the creative team behind the cameras. Of course, at the moment Joe Russo has not been confirmed as a scriptwriter as he did with the original installment, despite the fact that they intend to build a universe around the characters of the franchise.

We don’t have a release date either, since filming hasn’t even started; remember that Chris Hemsworth just finished filming Thor Love and Thunder and that now intends to star in the biopic of Hulk hogan, which is why we will soon see the most muscular and imposing Thor in the MCU. For all these reasons, it is possible that Tyler rake 2 I ended up reaching late 2022 or maybe already in 2023.

