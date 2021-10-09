Tom Cruise’s Great Loves – Para Ti Magazine

A review of the most important relationships of the artist throughout his life: from his first wife, with whom he exploited his career, to the last of whom he was devoted to his devotion to Scientology.

Tom Cruise was one of the great movie stars of the 1980s and 1990s. He starred in not only blockbuster movies that made him a popular international star, but also starred in lower-profile ones in which he demonstrated his acting skills.

In his personal life he had great loves and relationships with different media transcendence: his first wife was Mimi rogers, with whom he married in 1987. But after two years of marriage, they separated because they could not assimilate the growing popularity of the actor, who was also beginning to be recognized as a “sex symbol”, a name of the time with which he was recognized as “desirable”.

Later, in 1990, Tom would marry again Nicole Kidman, constituting one of the most popular Hollywood couples and followed by the press. The Australian actress, only 23 years old, was beginning to gain popularity in the United States.

It was the longest relationship for the moment that Tom had, as they lasted ten years and during their marriage they became the adoptive parents of Connor and Isabella.

What was publicly sudden was their separation, in 2001. They had released the controversial Eyes Wide Shut, in which they worked together under the direction of Stanley Kubrick.

Later Tom would be summoned to work on Vanilla Sky, where he met Penelope Cruz: with her lived fthree-year relationship.









Shortly after, in 2005, it was time for the third and last wife -until now- with Cruise, after he fell madly in love with Katie holmes, with whom everything seemed to happen very quickly: they whitewashed the relationship, got married and became parents. It was a very mediatic relationship, since together they walked through all the red carpets of that time.

In 2006After the birth of their daughter Suri, they celebrated their wedding in a spectacular castle in Italy.

After five years together, it was Katie herself who requested a divorce due to “irreconcilable differences”, which coincided with the practice of Scientology, a religion that has demands that did not fit with the previous family life that she had with the actress . It is said that it is also the reason why he has not seen his children for years.

It may interest you: