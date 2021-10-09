Thor is not his most beast transformation

The day Donal Trump mistook Christian Bale for Bruce Wayne … yes, Batman

What has been Christian Bale’s biggest physical transformation to date? It is not just any question. The physical transformation of Christian Bale in the Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder That has been leaking on social networks is not, by far, the most radical change that the Welsh actor has carried out with his body. As it happened to Chris Hemsworth with his Thor in Avengers: Endgame, the transformation of Christian Bale into Gorr, the slayer of gods that we will see in the fourth installment of the adventures of the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (if we don’t count the one-shot comedy Team Thor neither him What If … What if … Thor was an only child?), has more to do with CGI, prosthetics and makeup, than with a radical and new physical transformation to tackle the role. In fact the preparation for Gorr is not very different from the preparation, for example, for Batman, which is not to say that it was easy. The goal to ‘get into’ Gorr’s skin is to be slim, but have a muscular physique. So no, it’s not the biggest transformation. If it didn’t have the body painted white, it wouldn’t be much different from its transformation for other papers. But it is that the level of transformation of Christian Bale is infinitely more subtle and deeper than taking the hair to zero or appearing with the body painted white PANTONE 11-0602 TPX. Over the years, Bale no longer likes to talk about his physical transformation, mainly because he doesn’t want the value of his performance to be reduced to just that. He is not the first actor to do so, nor will he be the last, nor is it the only key to his performance.

Taking a look at all the interviews Bale has given so far, when he talks about his biggest transformation, Bale never puts first how he became Trevor Reznik for The Machinist, role for which he lost 27 kilos within four months (Basically, according to his version, drinking whiskey and smoking like a carter, although actually based on eating an apple and a can of tuna a day, on a diet more similar to that of Joaquin Phoenix to Joker), nor how a month and a half after finishing shooting that movie he had his first screen test to Batman: Begins, whose physical form took five more months (And on top of that, he lost weight and had to recoil). No. Christian Bale insists his biggest change to date has been to bring Patrick Bateman to life in American psycho. For The Machinist, The fighter or Rescue at dawn he had to lose weight, in the first two cases in a more extreme way. To become Dick Cheney in Vice he had to get fat, but to become Bateman he had to change his teeth. For Christian Bale, the physique of the narcissistic character of American psycho It is the most important he has done so far. Bale was 26 when he made that decision.

It was impossible for his character in American psycho did not have perfect teeth. “I liked my old teeth. I have a molding of them on a shelf. But with Patrick Bateman, his physique is much more important than with most characters. He totally deals with the superficial and is incredibly narcissistic. He looked at me in the mirror and it was not right. They warned me that if I resorted to caps, I could lisp … So I thought, I like my teeth, but I’m not so attached to them as to ruin the whole movie because I refuse to do them, “he said in an interview with the newspaper The Guardian during the promotion of the film. Because the teeth once you enter the operating room there is no going back. Of all his transformations with a turn back, we are left with these:

The Machinist (2004)

Years before Phoenix’s transformation into Arthur Fleck, Bale found in weight loss a way to bring a substantial attribute to Reznik.

American Hustle (2013)

For this film Bale gained ‘only’ 20 kilos. He weighed 84 and he did it, he said, gorging himself on donuts and cheeseburgers. Unlike Fat Thor, Bale’s belly was not a prosthetic. The grace is not the 20 kilos, but what he does with them to shape a pathetic character.

Vice (2018)

In this case, he basically threw eggs at him. It is a reasonably healthy source of protein for quick weight gain. It is more an exercise in mimesis to get closer to the real character than a way to find an element with which to approach the interpretation. Cheney is not defined by his weight.

Batman Begins (2005)

Warner Bros.

The secret of Marvel superheroes is usually to gain muscle and period, ball. In Batman’s case it required something more. Not having any kind of super power, he had to make it seem believable that he was capable of doing what his character does. So it was time to gain muscle, being lean and working the triceps well. 45 kilos in five months. Nothing less.

The fighter (2010)

It’s not shocking, but it again shows the actor’s commitment to his roles.

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Gorr is an alien who is in good physical shape (it is what it has to kill gods and be able to face three versions of Thor), but whose greatest physical attribute, a face in the Voldemort plan is a CGI thing, not the result of a physical transformation of method actor.

