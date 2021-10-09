This star will star in Christopher Nolan’s next film

Christopher Nolan already has a title, plot and protagonist for his next film. After many years of relationship, this will be your new star … Does it convince you?

Christopher Nolan He is one of the most outstanding directors of today. The creative has been characterized by his stories full of psychology and reality games. In his productions, he likes to visually play with existence and lead viewers to think what is true and what is not. Memento, the trilogy of The dark knight and The origin They have brought the producer to the top.

His most recent work was Tenet, but, due to executive differences with Warner Bros., decided to break an alliance of decades of existence. Now, Universal will bring your project to follow, Oppenheimer, based on the eponymous theoretical physicist.

Thus, shortly after filming, the big question was who would be the protagonist and there is already an answer. In this way, having options like Robert Pattinson or Christian baleFrom the appearance of the character, Nolan decided on Cillian Murphy.









The choice was not surprising, as this pair, actor and director, had already worked together before. Batman Begins, Dark knight rises, The origin and Dunkirk they saw the talent of both professionals coming together. Now, the cinema brings them together again.

In addition, the news comes at a definitive moment for the interpreter, since his leading role in Peaky blinders It has catapulted him and this new challenge could leave him in another leg.

What is it about?

Nolan’s next feature film will strongly mark his career, as he will step aside with the science fiction or psychological thriller to which he accustomed his audience. On the other hand, the director will delve into the historical genre. According to reports, his next release would be a drama based on the Second World War.

The story will focus on the participation of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the creation of the atomic bomb. The scientist, his moral dilemmas and personal life will be the central axis of this installment by the renowned filmmaker.

The film is already scheduled for release on July 21, 2023.