This is what Vin Diesel looks like as Mr. Freeze, the icy Batman villain

MADRID, Oct 9 (CulturaOcio) –

Despite the fact that there are still months to the premiere of the batman, the new adaptation of the Dark Knight directed by Matt Reeves, fans are already dreaming of its continuation. Some rumors point out that The sequel will feature Mr. Freeze as one of the film’s antagonists, something that has unleashed the imagination of a fan who has recreated what it would be like if, neither more nor less, than Vin Diesel was chosen for this role.

Graphic artist m.design34 has created a montage in which the leader of the fast and furious saga appears characterized as the icy enemy of Batman.

To find out where the second Batman movie is headed and if Mr. Freeze will appear in it, fans will have to wait for the premiere of its first installment, which will hit theaters in March 2022. The film will have a cast consisting of Robert Pattinson as Batman, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as Enigma and Colin Farrel as the Penguin.

For now, fans of the bat will be able to enjoy a small preview with the premiere of the new trailer for the film on October 16 during DC Fandome. The event will feature the Pattinson and Kravitz involvement, who in addition to presenting the advance of the film, have promised that they will give some other surprise to the fans.