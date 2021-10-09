This is how Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore have changed over the years

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz They have been a great example of what a true friendship is. Actresses have been friends for many years and both have been an essential pillar in the life of the other to overcome the adversities of life.

Cameron was with Drew when she got divorced and also when she felt she couldn’t be a good mother alone. While Drew accompanied Cameron when he decided to retire from acting to focus on raising a family.

“Cameron and I are like sistersWe have an almost brotherly relationship that was forged many years ago and that continues to live with the same intensity as always. Sometimes we continue to behave like teenagers when we are together, we live crazy adventures and we behave like two naughty girls, “she told the magazine Life & Style.

Now that the protagonists of Charlie’s angels They are over 40, they are happier and fuller than ever.

Diaz recently shared a photo of her hugging Drew after being invited to The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I had so much fun last week with my best friend Aunt Poo Poo aka @drewbarrymore on @thedrewbarrymoreshow! Thank you for inviting me ”, reads the description.

Instagram / Cameron Diaz

Let’s learn to stop being afraid of him as the years go by

Society is very good at judging us and putting pressure on our image and who we are. It is not strange to feel overwhelmed each time our birthday arrives and we remember that the clock is ticking.

Both Drew and Cameron have been repeatedly criticized for neglect and show their wrinkles and crow’s feet. While some criticize women who intervene their face to deny age, others point to those that are left to the natural get older.

That is why dWe must stop living trying to meet other people’s expectations because we will never please anyone. People will always have something to point out so the best way to silence them is by being happy in our own way.









It is normal to feel some anguish over the years but if something we cannot stop is time so why not make the most of it and continue exploring and having fun?

It is time to stop believing that “at a certain age” we have to follow a manual on how to behave and see ourselves. Even if you have reached 40, 50 or more, you have everything to continue to shine.

Diaz and Barrymore not only have they given us great lessons about accepting changes in our body, but also They have taught us that we can continue to have great ambitions.

While Cameron decided to start his own wine business called Avaline, Drew did it with his own brands from cosmetics to home furnishings.

Yes, maybe they are famous and can put out one project after another but that does not mean that what you have achieved is less valid. Everything you have accomplished so far is proof of how strong and courageous you are.

The secret to stop seeing the passing of the years as a sentence is forget about the idea of ​​”aging gracefully”. You don’t have to see yourself in a certain way, and you don’t have to change to like yourself. Accept our spots, wrinkles and more signs of age it is liberating.

It is very valid to want to transform yourself and change aspects of your life but that everything you do is for you and for you.

Prioritizing physical and mental health is also important, so do what makes you feel better. So it is time to stop paying attention to what others expect of you. Nobody wants unsolicited opinions or to be involved in drama.

